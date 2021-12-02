ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Charleston adds new mural to its West Side

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9FNW_0dCIOkrE00

CHARLESTON, W.V. – Charleston Urban Renewal Authority (CURA) and the City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art (COPA) have teamed up to add a new mural to Charleston’s West Side.

The location of the mural was determined by geographic need. It is located at the corner of Delaware and Virginia street at Five Corners.

“We wanted to do a mural project in a part of Charleston that we had not done before. This allowed us to engage the community in a very direct way,” said Jeff Pierson, Director of the City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art.

Artist Carlos Culbertson (Zulu Painter) worked with City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art and West Side Middle School students to formulate a design concept that focused on young people in the community. Zulu Painter made a sketch that was taken to community members for further discussion.

After the final concept was discussed, work began on the wall. While working on the wall Zulu talked to community members passing by and even included some of them in the mural. West Side Middle School students spent time at the mural painting the concepts that they help create.

”It was an honor to be able to give back to the community while working with the kids on this mural. The kids were really into the process, and they gave some great feedback for the imagery. Conversing with the kids about the mural and the different ways that we can express ourselves in the community was a highlight of the project for me,” said Zulu Painter, Mural Artist.

Visit 423 Virginia Street West to see the colorful mural for yourself.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Free tire collection events coming up in 3 WVa locations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free tire collection events are coming up in three West Virginia locations. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said the first event is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in Clay County at the IGA Parking Lot on Route 15. Another event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Clarksburg at the Nathan Goff Armory. On Dec. 15, a collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Preston County at the former Kingwood Hospital.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Register-Herald to cease century-long Sunday paper

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After nearly 100 years of continuous publication, the Register-Herald will cease publishing a Sunday edition in 2022. Sources tell Lootpress that the announcement was made this week. The new changes will bring about a new publication called “Weekend Edition,” which will be published on Saturdays. “The...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Youth Arts in the Park contest 2022 spring contest opens

The Youth Arts in the Parks (YAP) 2022 Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Contest opened on December 1, 2021. The goal of this annual competition- held by the National Park Service- is to celebrate ecology through art. “Through this program and the April art exhibit at Tamarack and online, students have...
RALEIGH, WV
Lootpress

New sheriff takes over after previous official retires

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — There’s a new sheriff in a West Virginia town where the previous one retired amid allegations of inappropriate behavior and a hostile work environment. Rick Woodyard was sworn in Wednesday as the new Wood County Sheriff with numerous county officials, deputies and other supporters in attendance,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Charleston, WV
State
Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Entertainment
Lootpress

Welch’s annual CoalTown Christmas returns

WELCH, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Christmas is coming to CoalTown! Tomorrow, Friday, December 3, 2021, Welch will kick off the first series of events in its 3rd Annual ColalTown Christmas celebration. Kierston Gillespie, an employee with the City of Welch and an organizer of CoalTown Christmas, detailed a few of the...
WELCH, WV
Lootpress

Mayor’s mother passes

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Clara Taylor Williams, the mother of Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was 90. She was born in Duhring, West Virginia, on Dec. 18, 1930, during the height of the Depression. She was the youngest of four children of Everett and Lillie Taylor.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Blood drive to be held in Oak Hill on Dec. 6

OAK HILL, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Oak Hill is joining cities and towns across the country as they work to battle the national blood shortage. A blood drive will be held at the Lewis Christian Community Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021. This drive is being offered by the American Red Cross.
OAK HILL, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Urban Renewal Authority#Mural Painting#Office Of Public Art#Zulu Painter#Mural Artist
Lootpress

Sheetz Listed as One of the 100 Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Places to Work

ALTOONA, PA (LOOTPRESS) — Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, is humbled to announce it has been named one of 2021 100 Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Places to Work. This list, now in its sixth year, recognizes companies that provide generous work environments for parents through parental leave, flexible scheduling, supportive services such as backup child care, and more. Sheetz was ranked 83rd on this year’s list and is the only convenience store to make the list.
ALTOONA, PA
Lootpress

WVU’s partnership with Youth Cycling Coalition brings first Bike Tech in School program to Monongalia County

By linking outdoor recreation, youth development and education, the West Virginia University Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative and its partners Rad Power Bikes, Project Bike Tech and the Youth Cycling Coalition will spark the next generation of innovators, leaders and outdoor enthusiasts in West Virginia. The Monongalia...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

Union workers ratify contract, end strike at WVa hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Union maintenance and service workers at a West Virginia hospital ratified a contract Wednesday to end a month-old strike, the hospital announced. Members of the Service Employees International Union District 119 ratified the three-year contract covering more than 900 workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital. The hospital said in a statement that employees could likely begin returning to work as soon as Friday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy