Erykah Badu, Nas, Miguel, The Roots, and Jhené Aiko headline Smokin’ Grooves Festival

Questlove of the band The Roots announced the lineup to the festival the Smoking Grooves on his Facebook page. His band the Roots will be among the headliners of the show, as well as many other popular R&B and soul artists such as Erykah Badu, Kamasi Washington, and Nas. In his Facebook post, Questlove remarks on the depth of the lineup of the festival saying that “It’s true…pssssssh even the bottom row is more lit than top row.” The festival will take place on March 19, 2022, at the LA State Historic Park. Tickets are on sale now on the festival’s website from $184.99 and up.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO