Fred Hebert was introduced to the Pemaquid Peninsula in 1977 by his wife whose family have been summer residents of the “Point” since 1888. Having been a seller and buyer of real estate multiple times gives Fred a unique client’s perspective. He was led to joining Newcastle having been a client twice buying and selling waterfront properties. Fred looks forward to using his unique perspective to help you navigate the real estate transaction process and making a decision that best addresses your needs and goals.

