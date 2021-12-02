ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Setpoint Integrated Solutions moves into Houston market with acquisition

By Deanna B. Narveson
Baton Rouge Business Report
 2 days ago

Baton Rouge-based valve and industrial equipment repair company Setpoint Integrated Solutions today announced it has acquired Houston-based Valsource International. Through the acquisition, Setpoint, which employs...

www.businessreport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Global Investment Firm abrdn Confirms Plans to Acquire Interactive Investor

(LON: ABDN) has confirmed its plans to acquire 100% of UK’s subscription-based investment platform Interactive Investor for £1.49 billion. As mentioned in the announcement, abrdn and Interactive Investor have a shared vision “of the growth and development of the wealth market and a commitment to being the customer champion.” This acquisition will “significantly enhance our presence and growth opportunities within a fast-growing and attractive market.”
BUSINESS
nddist.com

White Cap Acquires Construction Supplies Distributor Ram Tool

ATLANTA — White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC has closed on a definitive agreement to acquire Ram Tool Construction Supply Co., LLC. This combined business will be led by White Cap CEO John Stegeman and President Alan Sollenberger. Page Naftel, President of Ram Tool, also joins White Cap as Chief Sales Officer.
CONSTRUCTION
telecoms.com

US moves to prevent Nvidia acquisition of Arm

The US Federal Trade Commission is suing to block Nvidia acquisition of Arm on fairly obvious competition grounds. When the $40 billion piece of mega M&A was first announced it was obvious there would be serious regulatory pushback. Arm is the dominant provider of semiconductor designs for energy constrained environments. Furthermore its reduced instruction set computing (RISC – the ‘R’ in the original ARM abbreviation) is pretty much the only alternative to Intel’s x86 microarchitecture. Arm is used by every chip designers and manufacturers in the mobile and embedded space.
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

M&A: PE Firm Carlyle Acquires Health IT Solutions Provider CNSI

PE Firm Carlyle acquires CNSI, a provider of health information technology enterprise solutions from A&M Capital Partners. Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) announced that affiliated funds managed by Carlyle have agreed to acquire CNSI from Alvarez & Marsal Capital Partners. CNSI provides innovative healthcare technology solutions for some of the most forward-thinking State and Federal clients. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Baton Rouge, LA
MySanAntonio

ESG, consolidation impacting upstream acquisitions market

Upstream acquisitions were among the many aspects of the energy industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year was an anomaly, said Jake Plunk, chief executive officer of Fleur de Lis Energy. “We were at $40 billion-$50 billion in annual transactions,” he said of the upstream acquisitions market. In 2020...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Milliken & Company: Global Industry Leader in the Sustainable Manufacturing of Performance and Protective Textiles

Milliken & Company is a global industrial manufacturer that has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for over 150 years. Their research, design, manufacturing and consulting expertise span multiple markets, including floor coverings, specialty chemicals, and performance and protective textiles. In 2020, in light of the demand for critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect America’s frontline workers, Milliken pivoted their in-house capacities to produce fabrics for advanced medical PPE. Milliken’s standard products are woven and knitted protective textiles used in uniforms in the dental, education and hospitality industries. Milliken integrates high-quality cotton into several fabric blends, such as their UltraSoft®...
BUSINESS
nosh.com

The State of the Market: Back to the Trenches

We’ll begin with a panel on the state of the industry, hearing how the past year has impacted retailers, investors and entrepreneurs. Joining us will be Eugene Kang, CEO and co-founder of vertically integrated jerky business Country Archer, along with Erewhon chief growth officer Kabir Jain and a few special guests. Together, the panelists will share their experiences dealing with everything from supply chain struggles to managing growth, as well as provide a look at where they see the future of the industry heading.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valsource International#Pon Holdings B V
Houston Agent Magazine

Hamilton Thomas Homes launches in Houston market

Hamilton Thomas Homes, a new Houston-area builder, has announced plans to build its first community in Balmoral. Led by Jennifer Keller, Hamilton Thomas Homes broke ground in October in Balmoral, where it will build 31 homes on 45-foot sites. Homes will range from 1,700 to 3,000 square feet, with pricing in the mid-$300,000s, according to a press release.
HOUSTON, TX
thepaypers.com

SunTec Business Solutions to integrate with Mambu's cloud banking

SunTec Business Solutions and Mambu have partnered to integrate its complete revenue management solution with Mambu’s cloud banking platform. As part of this partnership, SunTec’s pricing, billing, and benefits management solutions will be available to banks for seamless integration into the core banking platform. This partnership between Mambu and SunTec...
ECONOMY
Forbes

RBC Wealth Management Moved To A Modern Integrated Platform As Covid-19 Hit

By integrating systems and unifying data across 26 siloed legacy services, RBC Wealth Management — U.S. has reduced new client onboarding from several days to an average of 24 minutes, eliminated 200 to 300 pages of paper documents, and gone from needing 30-plus signatures to signing packets with just one digital click.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Ride hailing app Grab falls in $40bn market debut

Grab - the Uber of South East Asia - has made its stock market debut on New York's Nasdaq trading platform. Shares initially rose in the Singapore-based operator of the ride-hailing and payments app, before falling sharply. The share sale valued Grab at more than $40bn (£30bn), making it the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Country
Netherlands
Cheddar News

Southeast Asia Superapp Grab CFO on Profitability, Growth as Company Goes Public

Grab, a Southeast Asia-based ride sharing, e-wallet, and delivery service, made its public debut on the Nasdaq via SPAC merger. CFO Peter Oey joined Cheddar's Brad Smith to talk about the IPO and why it was an ideal time for the company to go public. Oey noted that while Grab operates in 465 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries, there is still more opportunity to grow and expand while balancing profitability and growth.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Picsart acquires R&D company DeepCraft in seven-figure deal to aid video push

Picsart today offers a range of digital creation and editing tools aimed at both consumers and professionals alike that make photo and video editing more fun and approachable. The company believes DeepCraft’s AI technical talent and its breakthroughs in computer vision and machine learning will enhance Picsart’s own AI technology and help the company better support the recent growth of video creation on its service. The team will also help to complement Picsart’s AI research and development arm, PAIR (Picsart AI Research) with additional senior resources, the company says.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Mexico’s Mendel secures $35M to tackle LatAm’s corporate spend management problem

The Mexico-based startup closed the $15 million Series A round and $20 million debt financing after participating in Y Combinator’s Winter 2021 cohort. ALLVP and Infinity Ventures, a firm founded by a trio of ex-PayPal execs, co-led the equity raise. A number of angel investors also participated, including Airbase founder and CEO Thejo Kote, Auth0 co-founder and CTO Matias Woloski, Mercado Libre CFO Pedro Arnt, Kavak COO Federico Ranero and Bain Capital’s Keri Gohman, among others.
BUSINESS
The Post and Courier

Fountain Inn manufacturer invests; Greenville financial company sold for $360M: Notebook

A manufacturer of advanced electronic components headquartered in Fountain Inn, Kyocera AVX, has invested in an early stage venture capital firm to complement its research and development programs and support innovation in the medical technology industry. Good Growth Capital (GGC), a majority women-owned venture capital firm based in Charleston with...
martechseries.com

Jitterbit Extends Integration Capabilities and Reach Into LATAM With Acquisition of Wevo

With the combined organization Jitterbit will expand its capabilities to deliver a full suite of out-of-the-box automation for ERP, E-commerce and EDI integrations to seamlessly support customers’ global business connectivity. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced it has acquired Wevo, a leading Latin American enterprise integration Platform as a Service...
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

Accurate Group acquires eMerge Property Solutions

Real estate tech provider Accurate Group announced on Tuesday the acquisition of eMerge Property Solutions for an undisclosed sum, three months after receiving a strategic investment from Novacap. eMerge, a company that offers alternative valuation solutions, including broker price opinions (BPOs), will allow Accurate Group to increase its broker network...
ECONOMY
commercialintegrator.com

Integrators Seek Simplified Software Solutions

Paul Ostrin of Unlimited Integration in Houston explains his frustration with industry software like this:. “When I call my HVAC contractor for a service call, the person who answers the phone can immediately look up my system in his computer while on the call. In their system, it tells him instantly what type of equipment I have installed and when it was installed. He verifies my address and makes an appointment for the service call for next Thursday, for example. When I hang up the phone, I immediately get a text message confirming the appointment for next Thursday. And then the day before the appointment, I get a text message confirming, ‘Are we still good for Thursday?’
SOFTWARE
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase forays into Israel market with Unbound Security acquisition

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is all set to acquire a cryptographic security company called Unbound security, an Israel-based firm that offers a protected multi-party computational technology. The exchange is also looking forward to establishing its independent research facility in the region. Coinbase’ new acquisition offers secure crypto transactions. As per...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy