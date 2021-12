It’s been 50 years since the premiere of Soul Train, but the legacy of the iconic music variety show is still very much alive. Launched in 1971 by Donald “Don” Cornelius, Soul Train was a groundbreaking weekly broadcast that revolutionized television by putting a national spotlight on Black music, style, and dance trends. After becoming a local hit in Chicago, Cornelius moved Soul Train to Los Angeles where it became a nationally syndicated sensation that ran up until 2006. The show was best known for showcasing performances from African American singers and young local dancers. It later ballooned into a cultural phenomenon that spawned Soul Train Records in 1975, The Soul Train Music Awards, and the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards.

