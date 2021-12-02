ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfall: Challenger Edition and Prison Architect are free on the Epic Games Store next week

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
It’s time for another round of freebies on the Epic Games Store. Sure, it’s better to give than to receive but consider this a treat for being good all year!

This week’s free games include indie darling While True: Learn() and the asymmetrical multiplayer horror powerhouse Dead By Daylight. If you haven’t played the former yet, know that the Doctor and Spirit killers are bound to raise your blood pressure. Michael Myers is a swell chap, though. You can download both here.

Next week’s free games are Godfall: Challenger Edition and Prison Architect, which will be available for free beginning Dec. 9 at 8:00 A.M. PDT through Dec. 16.

The Challenger Edition of Godfall is a beginner-friendly version that buffs newbies up to the endgame content. So no hours of grinding to play catch-up are necessary! It’s also available on Playstation Plus this month. Prison Architect is a fairly well-known management simulator sitting at 83 on Metacritic, so it’s apparently quite good.

Behaviour Interactive, the developers behind Dead By Daylight, recently upset its community with an NFT collaboration. On the other hand, Epic has no issues with cryptocurrency on its storefront.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

