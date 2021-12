U.S. jobless claims fell to their lowest level in 52 years, dropping to 199,000 for the week ending Nov. 20, the Labor Department announced Wednesday (Nov. 24). Worker filings for initial unemployment benefits dropped 71,000 for the week. Claims averaged 218,000 a week in 2019 but shot up in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the U.S. and around the world. Jobless claims have been dropping consistently since late September, the peak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

