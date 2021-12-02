Boss Tries to Force Worker to Come in on His Day Off, Backpedals When Guy Quits on the Spot

Who hasn't dreamed of quitting their job in dramatic fashion and walking out after sticking it to the management. For many, it'll only remain just that — a dream but Edwin lived his dream as he quit his job at Target in stunning fashion. He recorded the same and shared it on TikTok where it went viral. Edwin worked at Target in Chicago's South Loop location and he announced that he was quitting his job on the intercom, ensuring that everyone in the location could hear his expletive-laden rant. He captioned in the video: "Felt soooooo good. F South loop. But s/o to Harvey for not trynna stop me 😎" The video went viral, garnering over 6m views and 940k likes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO