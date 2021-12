SANDPOINT — A local grassroots group is seeking to amend Bonner County’s land use regulations in an effort to protect the county's rural character. Keep Bonner County Rural is a newly formed group that aims to restrict urban sprawl, keep rural density low, and reduce “unbridled growth” in the community. The proposed amendment is an attempt to preserve current zoning designations, which have been in place about 15 years or longer.

