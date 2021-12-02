ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Explosion In Underground Electrical Vault Sends Manhole Cover Flying Into North Hollywood Apartments

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An explosion in an underground electrical vault rocked a North Hollywood apartment building Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JzzjY_0dCIL9N500

(credit: CBS)

The explosion was reported at about 7:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of North Farmdale, right in front a 37-unit apartment complex.

LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrye says forceful blast was heard over a wide area and sent concrete debris and the electrical vault’s lid flying into the front of the complex. Multiple windows were broken, but there were no reports of fire or injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcNQq_0dCIL9N500

(credit: CBS)

Crews from the LADWP and the city Department of Building and Safety, which will determine if the building is still safe for occupancy, are en route to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

CAUGHT ON CAMERA – Horrific Multi-Car Freeway Wreck (RAW FOOTAGE) | Los Angeles

11.30.2021 | 1:50 AM | SOUTH LOS ANGELES – Raw camera footage shows the dramatic moments where 6 cars wrecked on the 110 freeway. A single vehicle crash occurred on the southbound I-110, directly over Florence Ave. 4 additional crashes occurred as result of the initial collision, with multiple near misses. All 4 additional crashes are on camera, and several near misses. A total of 6 vehicles were involved in the awful wreck. LAFD paramedics responded and transported one male victim and one female victim to the hospital in unknown condition. The driver of the initial vehicle that had crashed fled the scene on foot. Major damage was done to multiple vehicles involved in the crash. An OnScene.TV photojournalist was traveling northbound on the 110 when he witnessed the initial single-vehicle crash on the southbound side. The photojournalist exited the freeway and went to the crash, and informed CHP of the incident. While on scene, the photojournalist attempted to warn oncoming motorists utilizing flashing lights and aiming a directional spotlight at the crashed vehicles, lighting the scene, however, 6 vehicles were involved in the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sacramento Bee

Fallen 100,000-pound oak tree crushes man in California home, firefighters say

An enormous oak tree toppled onto an Encino, California, home in the dead of night, crushing a 64-year-old man in a second-story bedroom, firefighters said. Los Angeles Fire Department crews tried to extricate the man from the wreckage, but he was pronounced dead, a news release said. “I’ve never experienced...
ACCIDENTS
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 1 Trapped in Crash on Sepulveda Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]

LOS ANGELES, CA (November 30, 2021) – A crash on Sepulveda Boulevard killed one person and trapped another in the wreckage Monday evening. The LAFD responded to the incident just after 5:15 p.m. in the area of 13470 Sepulveda Boulevard, near Rinaldi Street and Eden Memorial. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
cbslocal.com

Man Shot, Killed On North Hollywood Street

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and killed man in North Hollywood Monday evening. The shooting occurred on the 7000 block of Huston Street, near Lankershim Boulevard, at around 7:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times, Los Angeles police said. He was taken...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Brooklyn home explosion rocks entire street, sends fireball hurling through air: video

Shocking video captures the moment a Brooklyn home exploded early Wednesday — sending a massive fireball shooting across the street. The fiery blast rocked a three-story home on Vermont Street near Jamaica Avenue in Cypress Hills at midnight, injuring six people, displacing dozens residents from their homes and sending debris flying, according to the FDNY and the video clip.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS LA

3-Alarm Blaze Engulfs Several Upland Apartment Buildings Under Construction

UPLAND (CBSLA) – A three-alarm fire early Wednesday morning spread through several apartment buildings under construction in Upland. Dec. 1, 2021. (CBSLA) The fire was reported at 5:20 a.m. in the area of 13th Avenue and 9th Street. Sky2 was over the scene as multiple buildings under construction were on fire. A little before 7 a.m., the fire also spread to an occupied apartment building. About 60 firefighters with San Bernardino County, Ontario and Los Angeles County fire departments, along with the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District, were on scene. There was no word on a cause or whether anyone was hurt.
UPLAND, CA
The Independent

Huge fire and explosions send thick smoke billowing over Hull

Humberside Fire and Rescue are in attendance at the scene and sent out a tweet advising residents to keep their doors and windows closed due to the amount of smoke in the area. Local residents have reported hearing “loud bangs” emanating from the factory roughly every 10 seconds, according to...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Occupancy#Accident#Cbsla#Lafd#Ladwp
The Independent

100,000lb tree falls on home killing father reading in his ‘man cave’

A former attorney and professor in Encino, California, has died after a “large tree” fell on to his house and apparently crushed him to death.Dennis Franks, who was identified by his family, was believed to have been reading in his study or so-called “man cave” late on Sunday night when a tree weighing 100,000lb fell. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) arrived at the North Odessa Avenue address to find 64-year-old Mr Franks “trapped” on the second floor and, according to KTLA, was found dead of his injuries. The department said it “safely evacuated” two of his relatives, his...
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

Scooter Rider Struck, Killed In South LA; Driver Detained

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man riding a scooter was struck and killed in South Los Angeles early Friday morning. Dec. 3, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred at Flower Street and Adams Boulevard at about 5 a.m., near the 110 Freeway, about five blocks from the USC campus. According to Los Angeles police, a car appeared to hit a utility box and topple a light pole before striking the scooter. The victim was not immediately identified. The driver of the car and a passenger remained at the scene. They have been detained for questioning. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. An LAPD official told CBSLA that investigators will be reviewing nearby L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) cameras for possible video footage of the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ

Electrical vault blast damages Los Angeles apartments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say an explosion in a subterranean electrical vault has damaged a Los Angeles apartment building but there was no fire and there are no reports of injuries. The Fire Department says the 7:45 a.m. Thursday blast in North Hollywood broke multiple apartment windows and damaged the eaves of the three-story, 37-unit building. The vault is located in a garden space between the street and the building, which has two floors of apartments over parking. The city Department of Water and Power has been called in and the Department of Building and Safety will perform an inspection to determine if the building is safe for occupancy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Firefighters Rescue Infant, Two Adults From Fire At Two-Story Home

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two adults and an infant were rushed to a hospital Saturday from a fire at a two-story home in the Florence community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. Their conditions were not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Firefighters dispatched at 9:35 a.m. to the 8100 block of Lou Dillon Avenue had the blaze out at 9:44 a.m., the dispatcher said. No damage estimates were immediately available. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Deputies Raid West Hollywood Apartment Of Marilyn Manson

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies raided the West Hollywood apartment of entertainer Marilyn Manson Monday, according to a report. Sheriff’s investigators entered the residence early Monday morning and seized media storage units including hard drives, according to TMZ, although the 52-year-old Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, was not at home at the time of the search.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The Independent

Man falls 100 feet to his death on zipline after sacrificing himself to save woman, friend says

A California zipline employee fell 100 feet to his death after sacrificing himself to save a stranded woman stuck on the zipline as he worried they might both fall under their combined weight. The incident took place on Saturday at the La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline on the La Jolla Indian Reservation in the Pauma Valley in southern California, between Los Angeles and San Diego.Joaquin Romero was helping a woman on the platform get hooked into the gear when she slid onto the line. Mr Romero, 34, reportedly grabbed onto the harness to stop her from going further but...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Boston

3 Teens Charged After Stolen Car Filled With Stolen Packages Crashes In Holbrook

HOLBROOK (CBS) – It was the crash of the white Toyota Camry in front of Saint John’s Episcopal Church in Holbrook that sent Carla Semeter running outside, debris scattered on the front yard. “They had taken out a sign and post over there,” said Semeter. What she would later learn from police is that it was a stolen vehicle. Police had been in pursuit after the driver and two passengers allegedly fled a traffic stop and came to a crashing halt at the church. The suspects then ran into nearby woods. “We were very fortunate, looking at the tire tracks, it could have...
HOLBROOK, MA
healththoroughfare.com

Coalmine Explosion Kills Dozens of People and Traps Them Underground

Unfortunately, coalmine explosions are nothing to neglect, and a recent tragic event proves it once again. One huge explosion at such a place on Thursday left behind dozens of miners and rescuers dead and buried over 200 meters underground. The coalmine that exploded is known by the name Listvyazhnaya, and it’s located in the Kemerovo region of south-western Siberia, according to The Guardian.
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

57 Freeway Crash Kills 1 In Fullerton

FULLERTON (CBSLA) — One person was killed in a pre-dawn crash Monday on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton. (credit: CBS) The crash was first reported at about 4:30 a.m. on the northbound 57 Freeway, just south of Chapman Avenue. At least two vehicles appeared to have been involved in the crash. Sky 2 was over the scene and captured one of the vehicles in the middle lanes, while a pickup truck was left facing the wrong way on the left shoulder. It’s unclear how many people were involved in the crash, and authorities have not released information about the person who died. No arrests have been made and it’s not known if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The crash and investigation blocked all lanes for at least an hour.
FULLERTON, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
86K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy