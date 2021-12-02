Explosion In Underground Electrical Vault Sends Manhole Cover Flying Into North Hollywood Apartments

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An explosion in an underground electrical vault rocked a North Hollywood apartment building Thursday morning.

The explosion was reported at about 7:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of North Farmdale, right in front a 37-unit apartment complex.

LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrye says forceful blast was heard over a wide area and sent concrete debris and the electrical vault’s lid flying into the front of the complex. Multiple windows were broken, but there were no reports of fire or injuries.

Crews from the LADWP and the city Department of Building and Safety, which will determine if the building is still safe for occupancy, are en route to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.