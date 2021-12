STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 30, 2021 — In a new project called CIRCE (Computational Immediate Response Center for Emergencies), the High-Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS), under the auspices of the Gauss Centre for Supercomputing, will undertake a study to assess the need for and potential applications of high-performance computing (HPC) in crisis situations. The three-year project will identify situations such as pandemics, natural disasters, and migration events in which simulation, high-performance data analytics, and artificial intelligence could support decision making in government. It will also determine what organizational procedures are needed to ensure that HPC resources are immediately available at HLRS when emergency situations arise.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO