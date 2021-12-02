ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

DC Potential

hockeybuzz.com
 2 days ago

The Blackhawks kick off December with a 3-game road trip starting in D.C. against the Capitals this evening then weekend games in New York to face the Rangers and Islanders. The Hawks come back home for one game versus the Rangers before hitting the road again to Montreal and...

hockeybuzz.com

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson will miss 3 months after undergoing neck surgery and defenseman Connor Murphy enters concussion protocol

Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson underwent neck surgery Friday, the team announced. “After trying to manage his neck pain conservatively for the past couple of weeks, Tyler underwent neck surgery today,” team physician Michael Terry said in a statement. “The prognosis is good and his anticipated return to play is approximately three months.” Meanwhile, defenseman Connor Murphy entered ...
NHL
Second City Hockey

Banned in DC: Blackhawks-Capitals Preview

As the calendar turns to December, the Blackhawks head to Washington to begin a three-game road trip that starts on Thursday night against the Capitals. The Capitals, currently 14-4-5 on the season, own an impressive record of 7-1-3 at the Capital One Arena. While only a quarter of the way into the season, the Caps have managed to escape all but one home game with points thus far. The Blackhawks surely have their work cut out for them in the Nation’s Capital.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Capital Offense

Although the posts get some credit to help propel the Blackhawks to a 4-3 shootout victory over the Capitals, Marc-Andre Fleury was still quite sharp between the pipes as he yet again made some pretty stellar saves throughout the game to keep his team in it to the end. --...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Boeser and Horvat Rumors Swirling… Canucks Source: “Changes” Mon's Buzz

I am hearing a ton of talk today regarding Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat. The Devils, Kings, Islanders, Wild and Canadiens are among the teams looking into one of the possible players.. A source tells me the Canucks will “follow suit after the Canadiens made changes, but will likely do...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

HockeyBuzz

Since the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Jack Campbell in February of the 2019 – 2020 season, Campbell has been nothing short of spectacular for the Leafs in goal. In a short sample during that season Campbell posted a record of 3-2-1 in the Blue & White with 2.63 GAA and .915 SV%. The Leafs ultimately were eliminated in the play-round of the playoffs with Frederik Andersen as the starter against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

How To Set Up The Top 9

Edmonton won their third game in their last four on Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. It wasn't the Oilers most cohesive win of the season but there were still things to like. While Vegas did a much better job at creating sustained pressure, Edmonton did a great job of breaking out into the Golden Knights zone. Each of the three goals that the Oilers scored were a result of a quick transition out of their own end and scoring on either on odd man rush or a breakaway. Vegas has been one of the worst teams in the league this season in preventing goals against and it's clear to see why. Once Vegas committed too far in one direction, the Oilers were able to make a breakout pass and score.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Canucks vs. Canadiens; two teams in turmoil set to meet in Montreal

Monday November 29 - Vancouver Canucks at Montreal Canadiens - 4:30 p.m. PT. In-season changes in the general manager's chair are pretty rare, but we saw the third one of this young season go down on Sunday when the Vancouver Canucks' next opponent, the Montreal Canadiens, sent Marc Bergevin packing.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

California Dreamin; Leafs beat Ducks for Golden State sweep

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs likely do not want November to end, as the club capped off the month with a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Sunday. Auston Matthews, Michael Bunting, Alex Kerfoot, William Nylander...
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Bulls forward blasts team for blindsiding him with trade

The Chicago Bulls’ front office is no longer run by the infamous “GarPax” tandem (Gar Forman and John Paxson), but they are still finding ways to make negative headlines. San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young ripped the Bulls this week for the way that they handled trading him. Young went...
NBA
hockeybuzz.com

Bringing Down the League’s Hottest Goaltender

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be looking for revenge tonight as they visit the Saddledome to play the Calgary Flames for the second time this season. Their last matchup, played on October 28th, was a 4-0 beat down amid the first dominant road trip through the East for the Flames. It...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Will Jack Hughes Play Tonight Against The Sharks?

New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff mentioned that forward Jack Hughes is “closer every day”. He has been seen on social media wearing the regular practice jersey with contact and no restrictions. Hughes has been out since October 19 after sustaining a shoulder injury during a game with the...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 24: Punching Bags No More

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. On the day team owner and president Geoff Molson faced the press to explain why he felt it was time to overhaul its hockey operations department, his team put in another disappointing showing, losing 2-1 to the Vancouver Canucks, one of the rare teams who could be described as having a season as bad as the Habs. While the score line isn’t that bad, it doesn’t do justice to the hockey lesson the Canadiens were given yesterday. Had it not been for another stellar Jake Allen performance (the netminder made 40 saves and had a .952 save percentage), the Canucks would have had a lot more goals to show for their efforts.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Help on the way

There’s a lot to get to so let’s just get into it. Some very good news coming out of Calgary yesterday was the fact Evgeni Malkin returned to practice with the team. Still no-contact, but I think we can finally see some light at the end of the tunnel. The...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

It’s a New Dawn, it’s a New Day and Molson is Feeling Good

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Even though the Canadiens made it to the Stanley Cup final, Geoff Molson was all too aware that several of the last few seasons hadn’t been all that successful and that the Habs had came mighty close to elimination against the Leafs last Spring which is why he decided to take his time before inking Marc Bergevin to another extension. The boss wanted to see how things would go this season and what he saw convinced him that it was time to turn over a new leaf and to get a fresh start at the management level.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

G20- Music City; PLUS Holiday Weekend Recap Plus Blues Domination

Starting off here on this early crisp Cyber Monday holiday... Fans! We are a quarter of the way through the season already. If you’re looking for more content aside the almost daily blog follow me on Twitter @ZakMacBuzz for all the latest from me. Also... Working on the wrap up...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Flyers Daily, Practice Day, Phantoms, Flyers Alumni

1) After an off-day on Monday, the Flyers return to practice today at the FTC in Voorhees. With the postponement of Tuesday's home game against the New York Islanders, the Flyers will return to game action on Wednesday when they visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Thereafter, the Flyers will complete their three-game season series with two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.
NHL

