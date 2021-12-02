DC Potential

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. On the day team owner and president Geoff Molson faced the press to explain why he felt it was time to overhaul its hockey operations department, his team put in another disappointing showing, losing 2-1 to the Vancouver Canucks, one of the rare teams who could be described as having a season as bad as the Habs. While the score line isn’t that bad, it doesn’t do justice to the hockey lesson the Canadiens were given yesterday. Had it not been for another stellar Jake Allen performance (the netminder made 40 saves and had a .952 save percentage), the Canucks would have had a lot more goals to show for their efforts.
