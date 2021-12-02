DC Potential

Edmonton won their third game in their last four on Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. It wasn't the Oilers most cohesive win of the season but there were still things to like. While Vegas did a much better job at creating sustained pressure, Edmonton did a great job of breaking out into the Golden Knights zone. Each of the three goals that the Oilers scored were a result of a quick transition out of their own end and scoring on either on odd man rush or a breakaway. Vegas has been one of the worst teams in the league this season in preventing goals against and it's clear to see why. Once Vegas committed too far in one direction, the Oilers were able to make a breakout pass and score.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO