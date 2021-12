First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. This past weekend in Ottawa was one of the most memorable Sens fans have had in a long time, but not for the right reasons! Where do you start? Matt Murray "The 6 Millon Dollar Goalie" being put on waivers and has since cleared waivers to be able to report to Belleville in the AHL. Or the fiasco of Brendan Lemieux biting Brady Tkachuk TWICE! Or the hot seat that DJ Smith and Sens GM Pierre Dorion are on, with that seat heating up in a hurry!

5 DAYS AGO