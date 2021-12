Virginia Tech has hired Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry as the program's next coach, the school announced Tuesday. Pry, 51, has been with the Nittany Lions for the past eight seasons and worked as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech in the 1990s under legendary former coach Frank Beamer and defensive coordinator Bud Foster. He will replace Justin Fuente, who was fired in mid-November with a 43-31 record over six seasons on the job.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO