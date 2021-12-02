ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ocean plastic is creating new communities of life on the high seas

Science Daily
 4 days ago

Coastal plants and animals have found a new way to survive in the open ocean -- by colonizing plastic pollution. A new commentary published Dec. 2 in Nature Communications reports coastal species growing on trash hundreds of miles out to sea in the North Pacific Subtropical Gyre, more commonly known as...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
WILDLIFE
dronedj.com

DJI drones collect data for AnimaMundi ocean plastics map

Drone and technology company DJI has formed a partnership with conservation group AnimaMundi Ocean Data Solutions and catamaran manufacturer Lagoon to use drones aboard those boats in a project compiling the first comprehensive database of plastic waste along the world’s coastlines. DJI will be supplying drones to Geneva-based nonprofit AnimaMundi...
ADVOCACY
pnas.org

Plastic waste release caused by COVID-19 and its fate in the global ocean

Edited by B. L. Turner, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ, and approved October 6, 2021 (received for review June 22, 2021) The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for single-use plastics that intensifies pressure on an already out-of-control global plastic waste problem. While it is suspected to be large, the magnitude and fate of this pandemic-associated mismanaged plastic waste are unknown. Here, we use our MITgcm ocean plastic model to quantify the impact of the pandemic on plastic discharge. We show that 8.4 ± 1.4 million tons of pandemic-associated plastic waste have been generated from 193 countries as of August 23, 2021, with 25.9 ± 3.8 thousand tons released into the global ocean representing 1.5 ± 0.2% of the global total riverine plastic discharge. The model projects that the spatial distribution of the discharge changes rapidly in the global ocean within 3 y, with a significant portion of plastic debris landing on the beach and seabed later and a circumpolar plastic accumulation zone will be formed in the Arctic. We find hospital waste represents the bulk of the global discharge (73%), and most of the global discharge is from Asia (72%), which calls for better management of medical waste in developing countries.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Inhabitat.com

MVMT releases new bracelet made from recycled ocean plastic

In the fight against pollution and environmental waste, there are many levels of similarly-minded people in government, nonprofit, for-profit and community all working towards the same goals. So it makes sense that a name like Surfrider is a perfect match with #Tide Ocean and the fashion company MVMT. MVMT is...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Researchers unlock biogeographical secrets of deep-sea limpets

Researchers from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) have decoded for the first time the demographic history, genetic structure, and population connectivity of a deep-sea limpet widely distributed in vent and seep ecosystems in the Northwest Pacific. This study not only enhances our knowledge of the historical population divergence and contemporary gene flow of deep-sea organisms under the intricate interactions amongst local habitats, seafloor topography, and ocean currents, but also serves as a scientific basis for better conservation of marine biodiversity and more effective environmental management.
WILDLIFE
montereycountyweekly.com

Taking on the massive problem of plastic pollution in our oceans.

Imagine this: Dumping a garbage truck full of plastic into the ocean. Gross, yes. Imagine dumping a garbage truck full of plastic into the ocean every minute. That’s the equivalent of the 8.8 million metric tons of plastic waste that enter our planet’s oceans every year, according to a report released today by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
MONTEREY, CA
The Conversation U.S.

Plastic trash in the ocean is a global problem, and the US is the top source – a new report urges action

Plastic waste of all shapes and sizes permeates the world’s oceans. It shows up on beaches, in fish and even in Arctic sea ice. And a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine makes clear that the U.S. is a big part of the problem. As the report shows, the U.S. produces a large share of the global supply of plastic resin – the precursor material to all plastic industrial and consumer products. It also imports and exports billions of dollars’ worth of plastic products every year. On a per capita basis, the U.S. produces an...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Waste#Plastics#North Pacific Gyre#Coastal#Nature Communications#Serc#Japanese
The Independent

Science report: US should make less plastic to save oceans

America needs to rethink and reduce the way it generates plastics because so much of the material is littering the oceans and other waters, the National Academy of Sciences says in a new report.The United States, the world’s top plastics waste producer, generates more than 46 million tons (42 million metric tons) a year, and about 2.2 billion pounds (1 million metric tons) ends up in the world’s oceans, according to the academy's report. If the current rise in plastics pollution continues, the world by 2030 will be putting 58.4 million tons (53 million metric tons) into the oceans each...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Pacific Ocean garbage patch is immense plastic habitat

Scientists have discovered marine animals living on plastic debris in an area of the open ocean dubbed "the Great Pacific Garbage Patch". Many of the creatures are coastal species, living miles from their usual habitats, on a patch halfway between the coast of California and Hawaii. Plants and animals, including...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Volcanic fertilization of the oceans drove severe mass extinction

Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered that two intense periods of volcanism triggered a period of global cooling and falling oxygen levels in the oceans, which caused one of the most severe mass extinctions in Earth history. The researchers, working with colleagues at the University of Oldenburg, the...
EARTH SCIENCE
New Scientist

Orcas are spreading further into the Arctic Ocean as sea ice melts

Orcas are venturing much further into the Arctic Ocean and more frequently, perhaps due to decreasing sea ice in the region caused by climate change. Their growing presence could threaten marine ecosystems in the area. Orcas (Orcinus orca) – also known as killer whales – are intelligent and versatile predators....
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

New Possibilities for Life in the Strange, Dark World at the Bottom of Earth’s Ocean – And Perhaps in Oceans on Other Planets

In the strange, dark world of the ocean floor, underwater fissures, called hydrothermal vents, host complex communities of life. These vents belch scorching hot fluids into extremely cold seawater, creating the chemical forces necessary for the small organisms that inhabit this extreme environment to live. In a newly published study,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How explosion in ocean life built the first mountains

An unprecedented abundance of oceanic life played a crucial role in the creation of Earth's mountains, a landmark study led by scientists at the University of Aberdeen has revealed. While the formation of mountains is usually associated with the collision of tectonic plates causing huge slabs of rock to be...
EARTH SCIENCE
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
WILDLIFE
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy