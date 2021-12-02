ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Valuing burden of premature mortality attributable to air pollution in major million-plus non-attainment cities of India

By Moorthy Nair
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccelerating growth due to industrialization and urbanization has improved the Indian economy but simultaneously has deteriorated human health, environment, and ecosystem. In the present study, the associated health risk mortality (age"‰>"‰25) and welfare loss for the year 2017 due to excess PM2.5 concentration in ambient air for 31 major million-plus non-attainment...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

