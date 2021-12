Research commissioned by NAVEX Global reveals that confidence and trust are lacking in ethical and sustainable practices, for both business and consumer audiences. Less than a half of consumers (49%) trust brands that say they’re sustainably and ethically driven in their marketing and branding, or that they are aiming to achieve net zero by a certain date (47%). Similarly, only 15% of business decision makers in business-to-consumer businesses are completely confident that all the materials their organisations use are responsibly sourced. What’s more concerning is the motivation behind the distrust. According to research released today by NAVEX Global, the leader in integrated risk and compliance management software with over 13,000 customers worldwide, only a quarter (25%) of consumers believe businesses are primarily motivated to undertake environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives to make a positive difference to the world and over half (55%) of businesses agree it’s more about that bottom line.

