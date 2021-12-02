ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Wolf adds to mounting veto tally, kills permitless-gun bill

By MARC LEVY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIPsw_0dCIF0DI00
FILE - Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Wolf followed through on his veto threat Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, rejecting Republican-penned legislation to allow people to carry a firearm openly or concealed, without a permit, adding to his total for Pennsylvania's chief executive with the most vetoes in more than four decades. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf followed through on his veto threat Thursday, rejecting Republican-penned legislation to allow people to carry a firearm openly or concealed, without a permit, adding to his total for Pennsylvania’s chief executive with the most vetoes in more than four decades.

Wolf, a Democrat, called the bill “dangerous.” Wolf’s veto comes amid a tide of deadly gun violence in Philadelphia, the state’s largest city, and political finger-pointing over blame. Republicans said the bill would have made people safer.

Wolf has said it is a top priority to address what he says is a gun violence crisis affecting largely minority communities, but the Republican-controlled Legislature has rejected nearly all his proposals.

The bill he vetoed Thursday would have removed the requirement that gun owners get a permit to carry a gun that is concealed, such as under clothing or in their vehicle’s glove box. It also would have wiped out a law, applying only to Philadelphia, that requires gun owners to get a permit to openly carry a firearm in the city.

According to online state records, Wolf has penned his 52nd veto with 13 months left in his second term, more than any other governor since Milton Shapp, who left office in 1979. Wolf has passed Democrat Robert P. Casey, who compiled 50 vetoes.

The Legislature — controlled by Republicans since Wolf took office in 2015 — has never overridden a Wolf veto, with Democrats protecting Wolf and preventing Republicans from gathering the necessary two-thirds majorities in both chambers.

Friction over the governor’s broad use of executive authority to respond to the pandemic has played a role, with Wolf taking a veto pen to about a dozen COVID-19-related bills.

Wolf was surprised to hear Thursday that he has more vetoes than any governor since Shapp.

Democrats and Republicans disagree on what is fueling the governor’s growing stack of vetoes, but Wolf took the high road.

“I was looking over the past seven years, and it’s really amazing what we’ve gotten done together,” Wolf said. “I know people are talking about the polarization in politics, but here in Pennsylvania ... we’ve chosen to focus on those areas where we can agree, so we’ve gotten a lot of substantive things done.”

Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, wasn’t so kind.

Republicans send bills to Wolf without trying to negotiate, knowing full well that Wolf will veto it, but it serves their purposes to show their base voters they are working on issues and shift blame to Wolf as the impediment, Costa said.

“It is political theater, and they’re playing it out in front of their base of supporters,” Costa said.

Republicans blame what they say is Wolf failing to engage with lawmakers, compromise or negotiate. He never developed the kind of relationships with the chambers’ leaders and rank-and-file members to find common ground and head off gridlock, some say.

“This governor hasn’t figured out how to work with the Legislature,” Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, said.

Costa disputes that, saying “negotiating is not one party, Republicans, telling Democrats and the Democratic governor ‘this is how it’s going to be.’”

Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, pointed out that Republicans had rejected every attempt by Democrats to add provisions to the gun bill that Wolf — and communities suffering from gun violence — might support.

Just five Democrats in both chambers voted for the bill Wolf vetoed, while nine Republicans opposed it.

Beyond that, Wolf collaborates on vetoes with Democratic lawmakers and takes into consideration where they stand — which is why he has never lost an override vote, Street said.

In any case, the result of the relative gridlock, Corman and others say, has been for the sides to seek alternatives to lawmaking.

The governor has often taken action through executive order or drafting regulations, and lawmakers taking action through drafting proposals to amend the state constitution. Those can’t be vetoed by Wolf.

Republican lawmakers now are trying, through proposals to amend the constitution, to give them more control over a governor’s powers to make permanent policy through regulation or executive order.

One would strip the authority of a governor to veto a resolution passed by lawmakers to block a proposed regulation. Currently, the governor can veto such a resolution.

The other would limit the effect of an executive order to 21 days, unless lawmakers agree to extend it.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/timelywriter.

Comments / 50

Reactor
18h ago

People of Pennsylvania need to vote this guy out of office. He forgot its not what he wants but what the citizens want. He needs to be impeached.

Reply(1)
37
Dan Feldman
1d ago

open carry works great here in Kansas...don't know bout anywhere else. love to see other costumers walking around Walmart with wheel guns strapped on their hips.

Reply(7)
24
JG H
17h ago

Concealed & open Carry haven't caused the proverbial "wild west" that Democrats are always claiming will happen.

Reply(1)
21
Related
CBS Philly

Gov. Tom Wolf Visits Chester, Praises Organizations Working To Make Streets Safer From Gun Violence

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — As the gun violence epidemic continues in the Philadelphia area, Gov. Tom Wolf is praising organizations working to make the streets safer. Wolf stopped by the Panthers Community Foundation in Chester on Friday.  The foundation was awarded funds from a $15.7 million grant to help fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. “You’re one of 40 organizations all across the state that got this money,” Wolf said. “Community-level organizations that really know what’s going on, that are on the front lines of the communities, in a position to actually do something about this gun violence.”  Wolf says gun violence homicides rose 48% across the state between 2019 and 2020.
CHESTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wolf vetoes conceal-carry without a license

(The Center Square) – Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed legislation that would have allowed residents to carry a concealed firearm without a license, claiming the measure would exacerbate gun violence in the commonwealth. “This legislation removes the requirement that an individual obtain a license, and with it, the ability of law...
POLITICS
wlvr.org

Gov. Wolf vetoes bill that allows carrying a firearm without a permit

Gov. Tom Wolf followed through on his veto threat Thursday, rejecting Republican-penned legislation to allow people to carry a firearm openly or concealed, without a permit, adding to his total for Pennsylvania’s chief executive with the most vetoes in more than four decades. Wolf, a Democrat, called the bill “dangerous.”...
POLITICS
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Highlights Grassroots Efforts Combatting Gun Violence Amidst Republicans’ Efforts to Pass Bills Endangering Communities

Chester, PA – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Senator John Kane, Representative Brian Kirkland, and advocates for a safer Pennsylvania today for a visit to the homefield of the Chester Panthers Foundation to spotlight their critical work to combat the roots of gun violence with youth at a hyper-local level through a state-funded gun violence prevention grant.
CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
NewsChannel 36

Wolf vetoes legislation that allows unvetted concealed carry, will not impact lawful gun owners

HARRISBURG, PA. (WENY) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed legislation that would allow anyone to carry concealed guns without a background check and permit. ”Each year there are more than 1,600 victims of gun violence in Pennsylvania," the governor said. "These victims and communities deserve to have meaningful legislation passed to address the scourge of gun violence. I support many public policy proposals that would help solve this urgent issue, including safe storage legislation, extreme risk protection orders, enhanced reporting requirements for lost or stolen guns, and closing gaps in the background check system. Unfortunately, this bill would make gun violence worse and would put law enforcement officers at greater risk of harm."
POLITICS
wkok.com

PA Headlines: Gov. Wolf Vetoes Permit-less Concealed Carry Bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting… To no one’s surprise, Governor Wolf vetoed a bill that would have made it easier to carry a concealed firearm. It was his 52nd veto, the most since Milton Shapp who left office in 1979. Senate Bill 565 sailed through the Republican-controlled legislature. It would remove the need for a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Governor Wolf, noting more than 500 homicides in Philly this year, and more than 100 in Pittsburgh, has taken aim at the bill for months. “That is just wrong, it is just wrong. It is incredibly disrespectful to shooting victims and their loved ones across Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Veto Record For PA Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed Senate Bill 565 to allow people to carry a firearm openly or concealed, without a permit. Today’s veto adds to his total for PA’s chief executive with the most vetoes in more than four decades. The Democrat Wolf called the bill “dangerous.” According to online state records, Wolf has penned his 52nd veto with 13 months left in his second term. That’s more than any other governor since Milton Shapp, who left office in 1979. Wolf passed Democrat Robert P. Casey, who had 50 vetoes. The Legislature has never overridden a Wolf veto.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharif Street
Person
Jay Costa
Person
Jake Corman
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Legislature#Bills#Ap#Republicans#Democrats#Covid 19 Related
PennLive.com

Don’t fear constitutional carry: it makes sense and promotes safer communities | Opinion

It’s always the same predictions of doom and bloodshed from gun-control activists. They warn us of pending disaster if Pennsylvania becomes the 22nd state to adopt so-called constitutional carry rules that would allow law-abiding adults who legally own a handgun to conceal-carry it without a permit. Thirty-four states, including Pennsylvania, already allow open carry without a permit.
POLITICS
WCNC

Cooper vetoes Republican-backed bill that would limit mail-in voting in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill that would have required absentee ballots in North Carolina to arrive by Election Day to be counted. The measure, called the "Election Day Integrity Act," would set Election Day as a firm deadline for any ballots sent by mail. Current North Carolina law allows absentee ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day three additional days to arrive at a county's elections office. Republicans who supported Senate Bill 326 say the extra time allowed for ballot counting in 2020 undermined voters' confidence in the electoral process.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

School Mask Mandate to Remain in Place

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) —Pennsylvania's high court says that for now, an order requiring masks inside Pennsylvania's K-12 schools and child care facilities will remain in place. The state Supreme Court said Tuesday that could change again after it hears oral argument next week in Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's appeal of...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Shore News Network

New Jersey Democrats lock out the unvaccinated at state capitol day before legislators to vote on key bills

TRENTON, NJ – Unless you are vaccinated or have a test to prove you don’t have the virus, you won’t be allowed to enter the New Jersey Statehouse. Legislators in Trenton are scheduled to vote on dozens of bills in the chambers of both houses on Thursday, but Senator Joe Pennacchio voiced concerns about a decision by the unelected members of the State Capital Joint Management Commission that could stand in the way.
TRENTON, NJ
wearegreenbay.com

Gov. Evers vetoes GOP abortion bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed five Republican-authored anti-abortion bills, a move that came the day after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could curtail if not end a woman’s right to abortion. Evers is making his support for abortion rights...
MADISON, WI
cbslocal.com

Coalition Calls On Lawmakers To Override Hogan’s Veto Of Public Transit Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Legislators, advocates, business representatives and bus riders are calling on the Maryland General Assembly to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland Transit Safety & Investment Act. The act, which aims to improve public transportation throughout the state, had its first reading in January. But...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

672K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy