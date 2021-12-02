High school indoor track preview: Distance runners should pace Ocean Lakes’ state title hopes

Churchland's Neil Alston won the 500 meters at the 2020 Class 4 state indoor meet as a sophomore.

Five things you should know

Ocean Lakes seek another state title

Fresh off its second state cross country title this year, Ocean Lakes’ girls will challenge for a state indoor track title. The Dolphins will rely heavily on their distance team, led by Ohio State commit Aniya Mosley, who is the three-time state champion in the 1,000 meters. They also have Illinois commit Maggie Reed, Charlotte commit Austin Heft, and Sophia Pommerenk, an all-state cross country runner. Both will compete in the 1,000, 1,600 and 3,200 meters. The boys also should challenge as they finished third at the 2021 Class 6 state indoor meet — the highest finish by the Dolphins at the state indoor meet since 2010. They are led by Jordan Hall (jumper), Jahleel Culbreath (shot), Alex Blakey (sprints) and Aidan Bolger (distance).

Holloway brings meet to the area

Olympic silver medalist Grant Holloway, a former star at Grassfield High, will host the Track 757 Grant Holloway Invitational on Dec. 17 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. Also, the Adidas Indoor Nationals will return March 18-20 to the Virginia Beach Sports Center. The event will feature some of the nation’s top high school track and field athletes in a season-ending meet.

Brother vs. Brother

Hampton Roads is known for producing sprinters, and Churchland High has two in twins Neil and Nathan Alston. The seniors could end up going head to head for the Class 4 state title in the 500 meters. Neil won the title in 2020.

Cox looks to contend in the region

The Falcons hope to contend in the distance events and the 3,200 relay. The Falcons are led by juniors Kory Johnston (fourth at state cross country), Salya Brown (eighth at state cross country), Annie Busch and Carsen Johnston. The boys are led by Tyler Dalton, Rex Lemmon, Owen Comeyne, Braden Cruz and Taylor Dalton.

Kellam hopes to use distance runners, sprinters to be competitive

The Knights are led by Lily Hoffman, Alyssa Campbell, Jane Phillips and Alexa Estes. But also expect big points from sprinters Mia Suero and Madie Beale. The boys are led by distance runners Joey Guevara, Jackson Price, Garrett Aderholdt and Zack Cennicola.

Five girls athletes you should know

Madison Whyte, Heritage

As a freshman, Whyte won the 300 meters at the 2020 Class 4 state indoor track meet in 37.81 seconds, which was the fastest time in the nation by a freshman. As a sophomore, she ran 23.8 in the 200 and 39.15 in the 300, which ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the nation.

Aniya Mosley, Ocean Lakes

The Ohio State signee won her third consecutive state title in the 1,000 meters last season. Her winning time of 2:51.64 was the nation’s fourth-fastest time last season. She also was fifth at the state cross country meet last month.

Kadence Wilson, Great Bridge

The James Madison signee dominated the Class 4 state outdoor meet as she won the 300 hurdles (45.68) and long jump (18-2). She also finished runner-up in the 100 and third in the 200.

Caroline Bauer, Jamestown

The Florida signee finished runner-up at the Class 4 state cross country meet last month to help the Eagles place fifth overall.

Lily Guinn, Maury

The sophomore placed third at the Class 5 state cross country meet last month to help the Commodores place eighth overall.

Five boys athletes you should know

Neil Alston, Churchland

As a sophomore, he ran 1:06.29 to win the 500 meters at the 2020 Class 4 state indoor meet. But he didn’t get a chance to defend his title last season because COVID canceled the season for Portsmouth schools.

Ben Madrigal, Grafton

The Virginia Tech signee earned all-state honors and helped the Clippers finish as the runner-up at the Class 4 state cross country meet.

Malachi Hinton, Indian River

As a freshman, he won the 100 meters at the Class 5 state outdoor meet and finished third in the 200.

Armaan Chopra, Princess Anne

As a freshman, he finished runner-up in the 1,000 meters and helped lead the Cavaliers’ 3,200 relay team to a state title at the 2021 Class 5 state indoor meet. Last month, he placed sixth at the state cross country meet.

William Griesmer, Princess Anne

The junior finished sixth in the 3,200 meters at the 2021 Class 5 state indoor meet. Last month, he finished seventh at the state cross country meet.

