(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Four-time GRAMMY© Award winner Keith Urban has set Summer ’22 for the North American debut of his first world tour in four years, The Speed of Now World Tour. The tour’s newly announced North American leg, with 3x GRAMMY© nominee Ingrid Andress, will add fifty shows to the previously announced concerts in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K., includes stops at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ on July 29th, the BB&T Pavilion in Camden on July 31st, and at the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located on the border of Queens and Nassau County, on Saturday, October 22.

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO