THE BOYZ have just wrapped up their promotions for their dynamic 3rd single album, Maverick, but luckily fans don't have to wait long to get more content from the members! The group has opted to release a few more digital singles this month as a treat for loyal DEOBIs! As the group's 4th anniversary draws near, all fans and members are preparing for a special upcoming fan-con. Feeling FOMO that you can't get a ticket? It's a good thing that THE BOYZ will be giving an ultra-exclusive performance only available on Naver NOW. This special show is sure to please DEOBI all across the world and should provide plenty of content to hold you over into the new year!

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO