ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Adaptation is context specific

By Robyn S. Wilson
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlooding-adaptation studies often ignore unique social, cultural and institutional drivers. Now, research illuminates the drivers that are unique versus shared across socio-cultural contexts and adaptations, which vary in ease of implementation. Flooding is the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Neutrophil swarm control: what goes up must come down

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 416 (2021) Cite this article. All biological systems rely on regulatory networks of positive and negative feedback that enable targeted and rapid adaptations, while negative autosignals limit overstimulation and enable self-shutdown. A recent publication in Science1 demonstrates a shutdown mechanism in neutrophils that limits their aggregation dynamics while enhancing bacterial killing.1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NMDAR1 autoantibodies amplify behavioral phenotypes of genetic white matter inflammation: a mild encephalitis model with neuropsychiatric relevance

Encephalitis has an estimated prevalence of â‰¤0.01%. Even with extensive diagnostic work-up, an infectious etiology is identified or suspected in <50% of cases, suggesting a role for etiologically unclear, noninfectious processes. Mild encephalitis runs frequently unnoticed, despite slight neuroinflammation detectable postmortem in many neuropsychiatric illnesses. A widely unexplored field in humans, though clearly documented in rodents, is genetic brain inflammation, particularly that associated with myelin abnormalities, inducing primary white matter encephalitis. We hypothesized that "autoimmune encephalitides" may result from any brain inflammation concurring with the presence of brain antigen-directed autoantibodies, e.g., against N-methyl-D-aspartate-receptor NR1 (NMDAR1-AB), which are not causal of, but may considerably shape the encephalitis phenotype. We therefore immunized young female Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice lacking the structural myelin protein 2"²-3"²-cyclic nucleotide 3"²-phosphodiesterase (Cnp) with a "cocktail" of NMDAR1 peptides. Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice exhibit early low-grade inflammation of white matter tracts and blood"“brain barrier disruption. Our novel mental-time-travel test disclosed that Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice are compromised in what"“where"“when orientation, but this episodic memory readout was not further deteriorated by NMDAR1-AB. In contrast, comparing wild-type and Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice without/with NMDAR1-AB regarding hippocampal learning/memory and motor balance/coordination revealed distinct stair patterns of behavioral pathology. To elucidate a potential contribution of oligodendroglial NMDAR downregulation to NMDAR1-AB effects, we generated conditional NR1 knockout mice. These mice displayed normal Morris water maze and mental-time-travel, but beam balance performance was similar to immunized Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’. Immunohistochemistry confirmed neuroinflammation/neurodegeneration in Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice, yet without add-on effect of NMDAR1-AB. To conclude, genetic brain inflammation may explain an encephalitic component underlying autoimmune conditions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Virtual reality: a powerful technology to provide novel insight into treatment mechanisms of addiction

Due to its high ecological validity, virtual reality (VR) technology has emerged as a powerful tool for mental health research. Despite the wide use of VR simulations in research on mental illnesses, the study of addictive processes through the use of VR environments is still at its dawn. In a systematic literature search, we identified 38 reports of research projects using highly immersive head-mounted displays, goggles, or CAVE technologies to provide insight into treatment mechanisms of addictive behaviors. So far, VR research has mainly addressed the roles of craving, psychophysiology, affective states, cognition, and brain activity in addiction. The computer-generated VR environments offer very realistic, dynamic, interactive, and complex real-life simulations requesting active participation. They create a high sense of immersion in users by combining stereoscopic three-dimensional visual, auditory, olfactory, and tactile perceptions, tracking systems responding to user movements, and social interactions. VR is an emerging tool to study how proximal multi-sensorial cues, contextual environmental cues, as well as their interaction (complex cues) modulate addictive behaviors. VR allows for experimental designs under highly standardized, strictly controlled, predictable, and repeatable conditions. Moreover, VR simulations can be personalized. They are currently refined for psychotherapeutic interventions. Embodiment, eye-tracking, and neurobiological factors represent novel future directions. The progress of VR applications has bred auspicious ways to advance the understanding of treatment mechanisms underlying addictions, which researchers have only recently begun to exploit. VR methods promise to yield significant achievements to the addiction field. These are necessary to develop more efficacious and efficient preventive and therapeutic strategies.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy