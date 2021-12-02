ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Ball for 1st Black St. Pete mayor canceled over circus theme

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
FILE - Ken Welch speaks to supporters Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Fla. A ball planned for Welch, the first Black mayor of St. Petersburg has been canceled, Thursday, Dec. 2, amid concerns its circus theme was inappropriate in the once-segregated city. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A ball planned for the first Black mayor of a major Florida city has been canceled amid concerns its circus theme was inappropriate in the once-segregated city.

The Junior League of St. Petersburg, which has thrown such balls since 2006, scrapped the 2022 event after Mayor-elect Ken Welch declined to attend, the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday.

The theme was “Under the Big Top,” with promotional materials featuring a circus tent and a black pelican with a top hat. Black community leaders pointed out that Blacks were once barred from attending the circus in majority-white St. Petersburg and that the theme was disrespectful.

“He has nothing to do with a circus, clowns, animals,” said the Rev. J.C. Pritchett, president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. “He’s a gentleman. A kind gentleman and a public servant.”

Adding to the concerns of Black leaders was the change in location from the more glamorous Coliseum or Mahaffey Theater — where past mayoral balls have been held — to a venue called the Factory with outdoor space in a warehouse arts district.

“For us to have the mayor’s ball in a warehouse and a parking lot is unfitting,” Pritchett said.

Junior League spokeswoman Lisa Brock noted that the balls have always been themed, with the most recent one in 2014 having a “Wizard of Oz” label: “There’s No Place Like St. Petersburg.”

Brock called Welch’s decision “disappointing” but said the Junior League has added a board position focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion. She said there may be a future event to honor the new mayor.

Welch said in a statement that the situation is a “teachable moment” for greater racial inclusion in the coastal city, which is about 70% white.

“The diversity of St. Petersburg is our most incredible strength and our community events must be inclusive and representative of all who live here,” Welch said.

Welch, a Democrat, takes office on Jan. 6. Current Mayor Rick Kriseman is stepping down because of term limits.

Comments / 18

Fulanito
2d ago

Funny this article doesn’t mention that St. Pete was a segregated city because of the Uhuru black militant movement, which wanted to secede from the world as little as 20 years ago. What else to expect from the Woke News media. So much for credible journalism to tell all sides of the story. Easier to focus on a story of victimization.

Reply
10
low profile
2d ago

Butt hurts all over town. Everyone is so sensitive these days.

Reply
15
Destined2B Great
2d ago

White supremacy never sleeps and always always looks for a way to harm black people either mentally,physically or both or with the taking of a black life so the Mayor was correct in not taking part in the minstrel show of a big top with painted mocking faces of hate seemingly in celebration of the first black mayor,a big thank you to the mayor and others for recognizing the skullduggery of it ,all and you can bet your bottom dollar it isn’t the last jab at the first black mayor these people are smiling in your face all the while with a big Bowie knife just lying in wait.On guard.

Reply(5)
5
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
