BTS’s “Boy With Luv” music video has hit a new milestone for the group!. On November 24 at approximately 10:30 a.m. KST, the music video for “Boy With Luv” surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube. This is BTS’s first music video to reach 1.4 billion views, setting a new record for Korean boy groups. The only other Korean music videos to have surpassed 1.4 billion views are PSY’s “Gangnam Style” and “Gentleman” and BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” and “Kill This Love.”

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO