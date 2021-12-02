Reward for information on two abandoned dogs raised to $15K

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — An animal shelter has tripled the reward it is offering for help identifying the people who abandoned two dogs found by the side of the road in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, on Thanksgiving morning.

The Potter League for Animals is offering $15,500 for information about the people who left the two female dogs, WPRI-TV reported Tuesday.

Police said the dogs appeared to be “lethargic and emaciated,” when they were found near a sports complex. They were treated by an emergency veterinarian.

One of the dogs had to be euthanized because of her poor health, police said.

The animal shelter initially offered a $5,000 reward but contributions from anonymous donors increased the amount of the reward, the broadcaster reported. Anyone with information can call the Portsmouth police.