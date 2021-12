There's just something that Kelcey Hinz (SR/Whitewater, Kan.) likes about facing the Sterling College Warriors. Some of Hinz's best outings as a Kansas Wesleyan Coyote have come against the Warriors. There's the 31 point, school record 25 rebound game in January 2020 in Sterling, And then there was her performance Thursday night - scoring 28 points and grabbing 24 rebounds, helping the Coyotes to a 78-75 upset win of No. 8 ranked and previously unbeaten Sterling at Mabee Arena.

