Machine learning in Earth and environmental science requires education and research policy reforms

AGU’s annual Fall Meeting is just around the corner! We are thrilled to be back in New Orleans in person this year and online everywhere. Our Science Policy Team has been busy preparing a packed schedule of science policy events for our members–whether you want to hear from experts on what the recent U.S. election means for science, learn the basics and start your journey into science policy, or even take the next step into the policy world and learn more about the fellowship opportunities AGU offers, we have you covered. Check our schedule below for descriptions and links to each event. You can also find details of all Science Policy events here.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO