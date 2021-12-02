ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC president Dana White tests positive for COVID-19

 2 days ago

UFC president Dana White is in isolation with COVID-19 at his Las Vegas home.

White, 52, revealed his situation Wednesday on “The Jim Rome Podcast,” saying that he and his immediate family tested positive following a Thanksgiving holiday together in Maine.

White, who said he is vaccinated, said he is feeling better and still hopes to attend Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas.

“You’re supposed to stay home and stay away from other people for 10 days,” White said on the podcast. “That’s what I’m doing. If I test negative, then I will absolutely, positively be there. I’ll keep testing every two days until I’m negative and then I’m going to get back to work ASAP.”

White has been the UFC president since 2001.

UFC legend Diego Sanchez hospitalized in COVID-19 fight

–Field Level Media

