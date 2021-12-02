ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Carman and Lima's Emerging Podcast Scene - Episode 54 - Thursday, Dec 2

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
 2 days ago

Ken and Lima with plenty to discuss including the sales leaderboard, fake dating profiles, classic movies, etc... What happens when someone create a fake dating profile? Thoughts on the current direction of the game show Jeopardy.

Check out the entire podcast below and tune in live on Tuesdays and Thursdays immediately following the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima for live editions of the show on the 92.3 The Fan XTRA stream.

