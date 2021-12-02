ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Second U.S. case of omicron detected in Minnesota

By Max Nesterak
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEQTx_0dCIBMgr00

The second U.S. case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was reported in Minnesota on Thursday, leading the governor to ask residents to renew their efforts to slow the spread.

“This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster.”

The news comes just a day after reports that the first case in the country was detected in a California resident who had recently returned from South Africa, where the variant was first identified. The California resident was tested for COVID-19 on Sunday after beginning to feel ill on Nov. 25.

Following reports of the new strain, countries across the globe moved quickly to restrict travel from southern Africa. But the cases found in California and Minnesota show the variant had already arrived in the United States before President Joe Biden moved to restrict travel. The variant has since been confirmed in more than two dozen countries.

The Minnesota patient is a Hennepin County resident who had returned from an anime convention in New York City two weeks ago. The man, who was vaccinated, developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 24, the same day the variant was first reported to the World Health Organization by scientists in South Africa. The man’s symptoms have since resolved, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Health Department attributed the quick identification of the variant in Minnesota to the state having “one of the strongest (variant) surveillance programs in the nation.”

The omicron variant, called “a variant of concern,” by the World Health Organization, is believed to be even more infectious than the delta variant.

The variant has likely reached many more states than Minnesota and California, given not every sick person seeks a COVID-19 test and not every COVD-19 test is screened for the omicron variant.

Biden will announce new measures on Thursday in light of the new variant, including tightening testing protocols for inbound international travels, bolstering efforts to get Americans vaccinated and boosted and expanding federal emergency response teams to aid states suffering from outbreaks.

Minnesota has had among the highest rates of infection in the country in recent weeks, baffling experts given the state’s relatively high vaccination rate and prompting Walz to call on the U.S. Department of Defense to assist in treating patients in the state’s beleaguered hospitals.

The post Second U.S. case of omicron detected in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Why does Minnesota have so many COVID-19 cases?

Minnesota is experiencing one of the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks, despite a relatively high vaccination rate of 68% for people over age 5. The apparent contradiction has left many Minnesotans wondering why cases are rising so fast. Here are your questions about Minnesota’s COVID-19 surge, answered. Pretty bad. As of Friday, Minnesota had the country’s […] The post Why does Minnesota have so many COVID-19 cases? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Infrastructure law is ‘blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America’ Biden says in Minnesota

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — On his first visit to Minnesota since he was elected, President Joe Biden on Tuesday touted the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package he recently signed into law. Biden spoke during a brief stop at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.  Minnesota will receive more than $6 billion in federal funds, of which $4.5 billion […] The post Infrastructure law is ‘blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America’ Biden says in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Immigrants make last-ditch plea for deportation protections, work permits in Build Back Better

WASHINGTON — Undocumented workers and immigration advocates are pushing for Democrats to keep work permits and protections from deportations in the final version of the $1.85 trillion social spending and climate package that the U.S. House is set to vote on as soon as Thursday night. Those immigration provisions face elimination when the bill moves […] The post Immigrants make last-ditch plea for deportation protections, work permits in Build Back Better appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Health
Rolling Stone

First Omicron Covid-19 Case Confirmed in U.S., CDC Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have officially confirmed the first case of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant in the United States, although the patient, who is fully vaccinated, has reportedly only suffered mild symptoms and is improving. The case was confirmed by the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health. The individual had returned from a trip to South Africa on Nov. 22, and the person has been quarantining since testing positive. All of their close contacts have been contacted and tested negative for Covid. The Omicron variant was named a “variant of concern” by both the World...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Joe Biden
Best Life

The CDC Just Gave This Update on Vaccinated People Who Get Omicron

While Delta is still dominating, a new variant of COVID has caused panic across the globe. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), who labeled it a "variant of concern" in less than a week. This means that the new variant could be more transmissible than previous variants and evade existing vaccines, but virus experts have warned that they still need a few weeks to determine exactly what course the Omicron variant is going to take. Despite this, rising cases have allowed officials to get more anecdotal information on vaccinated people who are getting hit with this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVAL

Omicron variant detected in unvaccinated Hawaii resident

HONOLULU (AP) — The omicron coronavirus variant was confirmed Thursday in an unvaccinated Hawaii resident with no recent travel history, state health officials said. The adult had been infected with COVID-19 a year ago, isn't currently hospitalized and had "mild-to-moderate" symptoms, including headache, body aches and cough, Hawaii Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Minnesotans#The Health Department
foxla.com

First U.S. case of omicron COVID-19 variant detected in California

The first U.S. case of the new omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in California, the White House announced Wednesday. FOX 11's sister station KTVU confirmed with the mayor's office that the new variant was detected in San Francisco. "This is the first case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron...
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 States Where The Omicron Variant Has Been Detected

The world has been set upside down by the spread of a new COVID-19 variant labeled by the WHO as Omicron. It was first discovered in South Africa less than a month ago. As recently as yesterday, it had been discovered in 38 countries. Among the major concerns about the Omicron variant is that it […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
accesswdun.com

Live updates: Colorado confirms case of omicron variant

DENVER -- Colorado became the third U.S. state to detect a case of the omicron variant in a woman who had recently traveled to Africa, state health officials announced Thursday. The Colorado case comes after two other confirmed omicron variant cases were found in California and Minnesota. Officials in Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Department of Health
atlanticcitynews.net

Omicron variant now confirmed in ten US states

Washington [US], December 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant have been reported by health officials in five additional US states today, bringing the total number of states with confirmed infections to ten. New Omicron variant cases were reported in the states of Maryland, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

829
Followers
503
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy