The Loadstar Podcast episode 9 sweeps the length of global supply chains. From power cuts and factory shutdowns in China we swing across the transpacific to the US, where logistics networks are straining with final holiday season deliveries and pressure is mounting on the last mile. Then we jump to Europe, where we’ll hear how terminal operators are coping with liner scheduling disarray. Or not – as the case may be.

