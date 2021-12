The AP Møller-Maersk group is set to award a $1,000 annual bonus to its 80,000 employees, according to this report from Bloomberg via gCaptain, although this will not include the company’s 400 most senior executives, many of whom already have bonuses linked to group profits. The group is forecast to make a net profit of over $17bn this year, compared with $2.9bn last year, leaving some employees to question why the bonus hasn’t increased by a similar magnitude.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO