Could Florida and UCF meet earlier than expected?

The Gators shut out the Knights the last time Florida and UCF met on the gridiron in 2006, but a potential bowl matchup this year could provide a very different outcome. USA Today’s latest bowl projections have the two Florida programs facing off in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

This isn’t the first time Florida and UCF have been linked, but it may be the best opportunity for the teams to meet until a three-game series kicks off in 2024 in the Swamp. At 8-4, the Knights have the best college football record in the state of Florida. The Gators held on against Florida State in the final game of the season, prompting some players to take to Twitter to claim they were still the elite program in Florida.

Prove it.

This could be the last time Florida has a chance to bully its little brother while UCF is still in the Group of Five. The Knights will be in the Big 12 by 2024, so why not give them the shot they’ve been asking for since claiming a national championship (technically the Colley-Matrix named them champs, I’m just saying)?

Both teams had their share of trouble this year at the quarterback position. Emory Jones threw 13 interceptions for Florida, and Anthony Richardson added five more as his backup. Meanwhile, the Knights lost starter Dillon Gabriel in September to a broken clavicle, and he is entering the transfer portal (keep on eye on him if he heads to Ole Miss, Gator Nation).

However, both teams would likely play their hearts out for this game. The Knights are going to play with passion regardless of who they face after losing former running back Otis Anderson Jr. to gun violence earlier in the week.

Florida has a more traditional reason to play hard: pride. The Gators were bad this year, especially on defense. Dan Mullen is no longer Florida’s head coach, and the Billy Napier era is set to begin shortly. Even if Greg Knox is the interim coach at the bowl game, a win could convince recruits and fans to take Florida seriously again.

Finally, it would tickle this UCF alumnus to see the team he covers face his alma mater in USF’s borrowed stadium, but that’s neither here nor there.

