While strength training is important to boost your metabolism and burn more calories at rest if you want to lose weight, you also need cardio. We get it: The prospect of fitting in solid cardio workouts each week can be daunting. Plus, you may not even know what form of cardio you like. In this article, we’ll give you a refresher on why cardio matters and share seven fun (and simple) cardio workouts for weight loss you’ll WANT to do!

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 11 DAYS AGO