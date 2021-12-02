ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United States Oil Fund (USO) option IV bid as shares up 1.5%

 4 days ago

United States Oil Fund (USO) option IV bid as shares up 1.5%

LexinFintech (LX) Announces Planned $10M Share Purchase by Insiders

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, today announced that members of its senior management have informed the Company that they planned to use their personal funds to purchase the Company's American depository shares (the "ADSs"), and some purchases had been made in the past few days. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Wenjie Xiao, President Jared Yi Wu, Chief Financial Officer Sunny Rui Sun, Chief Financing Cooperation Officer Kris Qian Qiao, Chief Human Resource Officer Shirley Yunwen Yang and Chief Marketing Officer Jason Ming Zhao, the members intend to continue the purchase to up to US$10 million worth of the ADSs within the next six months, pursuant and subject to applicable laws and the Company's securities trading policy.
Cingulate Inc (CING) Announces 3.57M Unit IPO at $6-$8/unit

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ: CING) announces 3,571,428 unit IPO at $6-$8 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of our common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of our common stock.
Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure to go public via $3.3 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) - Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure will go public by merging with blank-check firm Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined company at about $3.3 billion. Griid Infrastructure will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "GRDI" after its deal with the...
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Declares $0.105 Quarterly Dividend; 6.1% Yield

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE: SOI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share, or $0.42 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record...
Results of EssilorLuxottica's mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares

Results of EssilorLuxottica's mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares. • Acceptance Period ended 3 December 2021 (at 17:40 hours CET) • 13.06% of the Shares have been tendered under the Offer during the Acceptance Period. • Including...
Increased Demand for Immigration to the United States

A surging interest in migrating to the U.S. has made the EB-5 Immigrant Investor program, which allows an investor and the investor's qualifying dependents to obtain the U.S. Green Card with an investment of $500,000 in a new commercial enterprise in the U.S., to become increasingly popular.
Cardano Based Verlux NFT Sold Out Over 80% Of Its Allotted Seed Sale Tokens

VLX Token Seed Sale is live. More than 80 percent of the seed sales for Verlux, a Cross-Chain NFT Marketplace based on Cardano, have been filled as of December 9, 2021. $250 Million tokens allotted for the Seed Sale of the highly embraced project have already been sold, paving the way for a substantial NFT marketplace on the Cardano ecosystem.
Monro, Inc (MNRO) Declares $.26 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Monro, Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend of $.26 per share, or $1.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (BRDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "BRD U" beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BRD" and "BRD WS," respectively.
AES Corp (AES) Raises Quarterly Dividend 5% to $0.1580; 2.7% Yield

AES Corp (NYSE: AES) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1580 per share, or $0.632 annualized. This is a 5% increase from the prior dividend of $0.1505. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 31, 2022.
Laureate Education (LAUR) Declares $0.58 Special Dividend; 5.7% Yield

Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) declared a special dividend of $0.58 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 28, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 13, 2021.
Graco (GGG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 12% to $0.21; 1.1% Yield

Graco (NYSE: GGG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. This is a 12% increase from the prior dividend of $0.1875. The dividend will be payable on February 2, 2022, to stockholders of...
First American Financial (FAF) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.8% Yield

First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record...
CSB Bancorp (CSBB) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend; 3.2% Yield

CSB Bancorp (OTC: CSBB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, or $1.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 6, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.2 percent. For...
Citi upgrades Morgan Stanley to buy from neutral

Citi Research analyst Keith Horowitz on Friday upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to buy from neutral, and hiked the firm's price target to $115 a share from $105 a share. Horowitz said the investment bank has "successfully improved returns far beyond expectations" with strength in its wealth management unit. "If there is one large cap bank that can move into a growth premium, we believe it is MS given the mousetrap they have built to capture wealth assets is very sound strategically and with their track record...we believe there is a strong likelihood they will execute on this opportunity," Citi said. "We don't think it's a stretch that the market will reward them with a growth multiple over time driving the multiple higher." Shares of Morgan Stanley are up 42.9% in 2021, compared to a rise of 20.1% by the S&P 500.
The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The massive oil price correction in November 2021, which turned out to be the worst month for crude since March 2020, came just as U.S. oil producers were drafting their capital budget plans for 2022. The plunge in prices, which sent WTI Crude from over $80 in early November to...
