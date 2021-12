This New Technology Will Disrupt the Entertainment Industry, starting CYBER MONDAY with The Sopranos and takes over Times Square NYC. VirtualCons which has been responsible for bringing excitement to fans from their app to events, is now providing a safe blockchain marketplace providing fans with the opportunity to buy authentic collection pieces on their new NFT platform, SopranosCon Social Club. They have joined forces once again with an artist by the name of Minty, to create additional characters for the series and to kick off this next concept for a string of digital projects designed specifically with the fans in mind by preserving the legacy of their favorite—and arguably the greatest—television series of all time.

