Joaquin Masonic Lodge Hosting Open House, Hamburger Fundraiser

Final touches are being put on the newest Lumberjack Attack location in downtown Okmulgee. Gene Barber, owner of the company, says he is excited to announce Lumberjack Attack’s Open House Party following the Festival of Lights parade Thursday, Dec. 9. “We are excited to be part of downtown Okmulgee and offer something new and unique for the community,” Barber said. The Open House, located at …
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - At Millie’s restaurant in Cave City, giving back is always atop the list of priorities. This holiday season, they’re doing so through a “Breakfast with Santa” event on Dec. 4 and again on Dec. 11. For $15, children and adults alike can get a plate, a picture with Santa Claus, and more goodies.
NILES — Two of Niles’ most historic buildings were filled with Christmas spirit this past weekend. The Niles History Center hosted hundreds of community members for its annual Holiday Open House Saturday afternoon. NHC Director Christina Arseneau was thrilled to see the campus brimming with Christmas cheer after last year’s...
NEW ULM — In conjunction with the New Ulm Parade of Lights, the Brown County Historical Society is hosting a Holiday Open House on Friday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. at the Brown County Museum at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm. Admission is free. Enjoy live music and holiday treats from 4 to 8 p.m.
This year’s Holiday Open House, an annual tradition in the Cody area, brings a weekend of free admission to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, enjoy holiday decorations, complimentary hot cocoa and candy canes, and two days to explore the center’s five spacious museums.
State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) will be hosting a Holiday Open House and non-perishable food drive at her district office in Alton on December 8th. According to Representative Elik, “The Holidays and winter break can be a very difficult time for individuals and families who struggle to make ends meet, to feed their family. That’s why I am hosting a non-perishable food drive to help feed individuals and families who need it most. I encourage those who can to stop by my office and bring any non-perishable food items you can provide to help feed the hungry this Holiday season.”
The City of Centre will host an Open House event at the Centre Community Center on Monday, December 6th from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend and take a tour of the newly renovated facility located on the former National Guard Armory Building on the Armory Road in Centre across from the ROC.
The same day as the Lewes Christmas Tour and Parade, Cape Artists will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4. Just right for gift giving, a collection of 8-by-10-inch original, seasonal paintings will be available for $50 each, as well as hand-painted tree ornaments.
Scene from previous Holiday Open House at Fuller Lodge. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. As part of this year’s Winterfest weekend, Fuller Lodge Art Center (FLAC) is hosting its annual Holiday Open House 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The event will feature musical performances by the Chamisa Singsations,...
The Trail End State Historic Site will be hosting the Annual Open House. This family friendly event is $4 per adult, while kids 17 and under are free, staff requests they have adult supervision. The Open House will feature a wide array of live musical performances by local artists. A...
This Saturday, the public will have the opportunity to take tours through the beautifully Christmas decorated Historic Elmhurst for the annual Christmas Open House and Luncheon. This is one of the many fundraisers held each year to keep the building in good standing.
November 30, 2021 - F.L. Moffett Family are hosting Hot Cocoa and A Treat on December 11 at 10am until 11:30am at Portacool Park Basketball Courts. Activities include Hot Cocoa Bar with sweet treat, basketball with coaches, and books to take home!. Come enjoy and join the F.L. Moffett Family...
Live and in-person, it’s back! The Marias Museum Gingerbread Creation Contest and Open House will be open to the public and taking place at the Marias Museum Annex on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 4-7 p.m. Last year’s event took place virtually and all involved in organizing the function are happy to be welcoming everyone back to an in-person event.
The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will be hosting their beloved Christmas Open House for one day only this year. It will be on December 4th from 10 am to 4 pm. The museum will be full of Christmas activities for the community. They will have Santa ready to listen to all of the kids’ Christmas wishes. […]
CROMWELL — An outdoor Christmas open house, “Home for the Holidays,” will be hosted by the Cromwell Historical Society at its Stevens-Frisbie House at 395 Main St. Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will feature activities throughout the grounds and veranda, according to a press release. Refreshments, crafting...
Valley Lake Boys Home held their annual Open House Tuesday, Nov. 30, inviting the community to tour the facility and enjoy hot coffee and cider and baked goods. The boys decorated the space with Christmas trees, stockings, tinsel and other festive details. One resident conducted tours of the building, leading community members through the floors and recreation center.
Six months after celebrating the long-awaited grand opening of its new Sargent Road location, the People Assisting Lodi Shelter will host an open house this Sunday. The event at PALS Haven, 5113 W. Sargent Road, is from 1-4 p.m., and will be a sort of “meet and greet” with some of the shelter’s puppies, as well as the nonprofit organization’s way of saying “thank you” to the community.
MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista Elks Lodge hosted its 3rd annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner on Nov. 25. The dinner was free to everyone in the community. The dinner featured a full-course Thanksgiving Day meal, complete with turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, and many other sides. Members of the...
Racine, Wis. – This Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., the 16th Street Studios will be hosting its 25th Anniversary Open House. Come celebrate 25 years of dreaming, creating, career-building, and growth in the artist community of Racine while you shop for unique holiday gifts that are sure to dazzle. Admission is free.
December 3, 2021 - Cake Walk Fundraiser for Joaquin Community Christian Services set for Saturday at 2pm. A cake and prize walk will be held Saturday, Dec. 4th, at 2pm at the Joaquin Christmas Festival. This will be a fundraiser for Community Christian Services food pantry which is based in Joaquin.
