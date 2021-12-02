Joaquin Masonic Lodge Hosting Open House, Hamburger Fundraiser

State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) will be hosting a Holiday Open House and non-perishable food drive at her district office in Alton on December 8th. According to Representative Elik, “The Holidays and winter break can be a very difficult time for individuals and families who struggle to make ends meet, to feed their family. That’s why I am hosting a non-perishable food drive to help feed individuals and families who need it most. I encourage those who can to stop by my office and bring any non-perishable food items you can provide to help feed the hungry this Holiday season.”

ALTON, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO