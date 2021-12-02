ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Spillane 3rd player to go on Reserve/COVID list this week

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7X7o_0dCI8zbA00

A third Steeler player has been placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID list.

Linebacker Robert Spillane was placed on the list Thursday morning. Spillane was already likely to miss the game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens with a knee sprain.

Along with Spillane, linebacker T.J. Watt and offensive lineman Joe Haeg tested positive for the virus earlier this week and their participation on Sunday is likely doubtful.

Spillane has started in one game this season for the Steelers, playing in 10. He has 17 total tackles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Blowout Win

Sunday was a good day for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. New England is arguably the hottest team in the National Football League right now and the AFC East franchise certainly played like it on Sunday. The Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, on Sunday afternoon. New...
NFL
WGRZ TV

Get your popcorn ready: Terrell Owens returning to Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you're going to the Bills' Monday Night Football game, you will see Terrell Owens there. The Hall of Fame wide receiver is making his return to Highmark Stadium to be the Bills' Legend of the Game. You will see him before the game down on the field, leading a chant or even saying a few words to Bills mafia.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Haeg
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins announced a plethora of moves this Wednesday involving both their 53-man roster and practice squad. For starters, the Dolphins signed cornerback Jamal Perry to their active roster. He has been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two specials team tackles in those appearances.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Steelers#American Football#Spillane 3rd#Reserve Covid#The Baltimore Ravens
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton Rocks Massive Ring At Rams Game To Kick Off Wedding Week

There might be an explanation for Matthew Stafford's wild interceptions Sunday night ... 'cause Paris Hilton was rocking her big ass engagement ring in a field box at the Rams game -- and that diamond was dancing!!!. Okay, so obviously, the ring had zero impact on the Rams losing big...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Hopes Son Jack, 14, Will Play Football But Gisele Bundchen Wants Him To Chase His Own Dreams

Tom Brady has an epic legacy in football — and he is hopeful his eldest son Jack will carry the torch, despite stepmom Gisele having a slightly different opinion!. Tom Brady, 44, will forever be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time — and the legendary quarterback is hopeful that his son Jack, 14, will “someday” follow in his footsteps! Tom shared that his eldest child could have a future as the “starting quaraterback” at his dad’s alma mater the University of Michigan on SiriusXM’s podcast Let’s Go!
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
thefocus.news

Where is Michael Oher now, is he still playing football in 2021?

The former Baltimore Ravens star was the subject of 2009 film The Blind Side but where is Michael Oher now, and is he still playing football in 2021?. Michael Oher is a former offensive tackle who primarily played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens. However, Oher is also well...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Franchise Reportedly on the Verge of Being Sold

An NFL team is about to gain new ownership. According to Sportico, the Denver Broncos have had meetings with "sell-side bankers," which indicates that are getting ready to sell the team. Yahoo Sports reports that at least four different groups have met with the team that is currently controlled by the trust of late owner Pat Bowlen. Team spokesman Patrick Smythe told Yahoo Sports that the Broncos are "currently not for sale."
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Adrian Peterson Finds A New NFL Home

Adrian Peterson is one of the most legendary running backs in the history of the NFL, and over the past few years, he has been jumping from team to team. When you get up in age, it becomes harder to be an effective and consistent RB. Regardless, there are still teams out there who feel like Peterson can get the job done at this stage in his career.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy