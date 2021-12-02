Spillane 3rd player to go on Reserve/COVID list this week

A third Steeler player has been placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID list.

Linebacker Robert Spillane was placed on the list Thursday morning. Spillane was already likely to miss the game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens with a knee sprain.

Along with Spillane, linebacker T.J. Watt and offensive lineman Joe Haeg tested positive for the virus earlier this week and their participation on Sunday is likely doubtful.

Spillane has started in one game this season for the Steelers, playing in 10. He has 17 total tackles.