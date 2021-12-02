Bangers: The Cast And Crew Of “Harlem” Bring The Heat To NYC Premiere

“Harlem” is almost HERE!

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Wednesday night the cast and crew of the highly anticipated Prime Video series assembled for their premiere event and after party.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The show stars Jerrie Johnson as Tye, Grace Byers as Quinn (the show’s Executive Producer Tracy Oliver is in the center), Meagan Good is Camille and Shoniqua Shandai plays Angie. All of the ladies look beautiful right?

Source: Hatnim Lee / Getty

Jerrie wore a high low black skirt with a white blouse. Her character Tye is probably one of the first times we’ve seen a LGBTQ character featured as one of the main friends on this kind of show. We really really enjoyed her storyline.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

We LOVE this blue gown Shoniqua Shandai wore! The off the shoulder look really showcases her decollatage and the peekaboo slit in the skirt is a great way to just show a little leg. Shoniqua’s character Angie is the artist of the group. She’s a singer living her best life — rent free — in Quinn’s house. She is the one who REALLY doesn’t hold her tongue on the show. She says some of the CRAZIEST things that we can’t wait to see trending on Twitter.

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Meagan Good plays Camille, a Columbia University adjunct professor, teaching anthropology, who uses cultural comparisons to inspire more bold behavior for herself and her friend group.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Grace Byers brought along her hubby Trai. Her character Quinn is a fashion designer who owns a small boutique — that’s not quite as thriving as her Caribbean parents would like. Quinn left her corporate job to pursue her entrepreneurial dreams and she’s not quite where she’d hoped to be yet.

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

The legendary Jasmine Guy plays her mom.

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Hearing Grace use her Caymanian accent and Jasmine use a Caribbean accent is a really nice touch on the show.

Source: Hatnim Lee / Getty

Juani Felix plays Quinn’s mom’s mentee — who strikes up a surprising friendship with Quinn.

Source: Hatnim Lee / Getty

Veteran actor Robert Ri’chard is also heavily featured in Quinn’s life, but his nontraditional job and single dad status give her some pause.

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

We had to share this shot of the “Cousin Skeeter” reunion between Meagan Good and Robert Ri’chard.

