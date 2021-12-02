ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

3 helpful tips to keep your Christmas tree fresh and safe

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6Wo6_0dCI8mMx00

It is that time of the year when people bring home Christmas trees for the Holiday Season.

State Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain shared his Christmas tree tips with WWL’s Tommy Tucker.

“Look at the needles and you will see if they are nice and green or dark green, and you can touch it and see if  the needles are fresh… but you can generally look and tell if it is a healthy tree,” said Strain.

Strain says that of course watering the tree frequently is important. He shared an easy way to pour water into the tree stand without having to crawl under the tree.

“Generally, you are going to need to put a quart or two of water for every inch of the tree,” Strain explains. “But, what I like to do is that I have a funnel with a tube…once I got in there, I then stick that tube under there and I don’t have to crawl under that tree. You need to make sure the whole time you have that tree that it is taking up water.”

He also suggests adding a cap full of plant food to the water in the stand but warns not to let pets drink the water.

For those who have small pets or children who may be tempted to pull down your decorated tree, Strain shared his tip to keep the tree from crashing to the floor.

“I would take a clear monofilament line and anchor the top of the tree…about a foot from the top… to the wall. So that, if for some reason a cat decides to climb the tree or the kids want to get on the tree, they couldn’t pull it over. Always anchor the tree to the wall.”

Strain also warns not to place candles near the tree and to use LED lights so the tree won't catch fire.

Comments / 0

Related
humaneanimalrescue.org

Tips For Keeping Your Pets Safe This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time centered on friends, family and food. “While it’s tempting to include our furry family members in the feast, Thanksgiving can carry some hazards for our pets,” cautions Dr. Ariella Samson, Chief Veterinary Officer at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. To help make sure Thanksgiving is a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
henrycountytimes.com

Tips to keep your holiday shopping safe

The holidays are a busy time and it is important to stay safe amid the hustle and bustle. Here are some holiday shopping safety tips from the McDonough Police Department:. •Do not leave purchased items visible in your vehicle. Place them in the trunk or cover them. •Always lock your...
MCDONOUGH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Cat#Pets
Newswise

Tips for safely enjoying a fresh-cut tree this holiday season

Newswise — ‘Tis the season for many families across West Virginia to begin decking their halls for the holidays with garland, lights and most commonly, the Christmas tree. While the ease and convenience of a pre-lit, artificial tree appeals to some, others prefer the authentic look and smell of a fresh-cut Christmas tree.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WAFF

Cold weather tips to keep your dogs safe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The temperatures are starting to drop in the Tennessee Valley and if you’re feeling the cold, you can bet your dog is too! Our news partners at the Decatur Daily put together a list of ways you can keep your pup safe this winter season. Don’t...
DECATUR, AL
CatTime

7 Creative Christmas Tree Alternatives For Cat Parents

There are ways for cat parents to have a tree without having a tree. Here are seven Christmas tree alternatives for folks with mischievous kitties. The post 7 Creative Christmas Tree Alternatives For Cat Parents appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
Only In Detroit

The Magical Place Near Detroit Where It’s Christmas Year-Round

Can you imagine experiencing the joys of the holiday season in the midst of a sweltering Michigan summer? There’s one incredible Christmas store near Detroit where you can do just that. Whether you’re a full-blown Christmas fanatic or a kid at heart who’s searching for a dose of childlike glee, this sprawling shop will capture […] The post The Magical Place Near Detroit Where It’s Christmas Year-Round appeared first on Only In Your State.
DETROIT, MI
Sacramento Bee

Going shopping? Here are some tips to keep you and your wallet safe

Malls and other brick-and-mortar stores are showing signs of a bounce back. As more and more people return to in-person shopping, simple steps can help you have a safer retail experience. This video gives helpful tips from security experts to keep in mind so you can protect your wallet and...
RETAIL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
RELATIONSHIPS
103GBF

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy