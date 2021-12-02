SF Target bandit released from jail with ankle monitor

A woman facing more than 100 counts of retail theft from the Target at Stonestown Galleria shopping mall in San Francisco has been released from jail with an ankle monitor, according to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle .

Aziza Graves was arrested last month for stealing more than $40,000 worth of merchandise from the store over the last year. Graves would scan items at the self-checkout kiosk, pay with a single dollar or sometimes even just one cent, and then leave with her items without finishing payment.

The 41-year-old was released on Nov. 24, less than a week after her arraignment, the paper reported. She has been fitted with an ankle monitor and prohibited from entering any Target locations.

There is also a warrant out for her in El Dorado County accusing her of trespassing in a casino, but county officials decided not to arrest her, the paper reported.

Graves is facing a total of eight felony counts of grand theft and 120 misdemeanor counts of petty theft.

She was arrested in a collaboration investigation by the San Francisco District Attorney's office and the police department.

Her release comes after a spate of retail robberies inundated the Bay Area in recent weeks. As those involved have been arrested, officials are trying to figure out how to hold them accountable.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office has not yet responded to KCBS Radio's request for comment.