Visual Art

Magritte, Surrealism and the Pipe That Is Not a Pipe

By Fashion News
fashionnewshubb.com
 2 days ago

In September 1927, Magritte moved to Paris to acquaint himself with the French Surrealist group. Under their influence, he turned out his most original work, including his so-called “word paintings,” such as the pipe that is not a pipe. (Amazing what a breath of Paris air used to do.) Yet Magritte...

fashionnewshubb.com

insidescience.org

How to Paint a Renaissance Masterpiece, with Eggs

(Inside Science) -- Renaissance painters had it hard. They couldn’t just visit their local arts store to buy paint in whatever colors they wanted. Instead, they had to make their paints by combining dry pigments with a binding medium to make the paint stick. And one popular binding material was an ingredient you might expect to find in the kitchen instead of the artist’s studio: the humble egg.
sierranewsonline.com

How Art Shapes Our Lives: Woodblock Printmaking

Long before the invention of moveable type and the printing press, wood was used as a means of transferring imagery, and for reproducing important documents in print. A form of woodblock printing was implemented by the Chinese to print books more than 1000 years ago. As a means of printing on cloth, the earliest known examples date back almost 2000 years! This is an ancient technique that is still used to transfer images, patterns, and words onto textiles or paper. The technique is simple, and has remained relatively unchanged since the first woodblock was cut for this purpose. As a matter of fact, the process is so straight forward that we now just call this type of printmaking “Woodcut” for short.
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
Robb Report

The Romanovs Smuggled These Jewels Out of Russia During the Revolution. They Just Sold for $900,000.

Royal jewelry has long been a hot commodity on the auction block, and the recent sales of Marie Antoinette’s diamond bracelets to pendants belonging to Queen Victoria, proves they’re not slowing down. Just this week, a distinguished group of jewels that belonged to the Romanovs made their own headlines. Smuggled out of Russia during the 1917 revolution, the set of royal baubles sold for $883,641 at Sotheby’s in Geneva on November 10. The bi-annual jewelry sale offered a sapphire and diamond brooch, alongside matching earrings that once belonged to the Grand Dutchess Maria Pavlovna—the aunt of the last Russian Emperor Nicholas...
New York Post

Inside fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s private life with wife Shannon

For many in the fashion world Virgil Abhol, 41, was a maverick, a fashion outsider who shot to fame for his headlining-making catwalks. Dubbed the “Karl Lagerfeld for millennials” he climbed from relative obscurity to the top of his game. He was down with the coolest kids, hanging out with best friend Kanye West, “crashing” fashion weeks, disrupting the industry and founding one of the world’s hippest streetwear brands, Off-White — a label which became as famous for its designer hoodies and t-shirts as its huge social media following. In 2018 he became the first African-American artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton menswear.
Florida Star

VIDEO: Marie Antoinette’s Diamonds, Hidden During French Revolution, Sell For $8 Million

A pair of diamond bracelets that once belonged to France’s last queen, Marie Antoinette, sold for $8.2 million at a Christie’s auction on Nov. 9. The bracelets, which are made up of three strands of diamonds and contain 112 stones of 140- to 150-carats, were hidden in a chest and smuggled out of France when the queen was imprisoned during the French Revolution.
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
tatler.com

How London fell for Fabergé: inside the V&A's latest exhibition

Fabergé: The name conjures up images of the exquisite jewelled eggs that epitomised the Russian imperial family’s stupendous wealth. Yet in the Edwardian era, goldsmith Carl Fabergé’s popularity with British high society was just as integral to his success – which explains the title of the Victoria & Albert Museum’s next blockbuster, Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution.
fashionista.com

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41

Virgil Abloh has died at age 41. LVMH, the luxury conglomerate that owns Louis Vuitton (where Abloh was most recently creative director of menswear) and recently became a majority investor in Off-White, posted to its social media channels on Sunday, Nov. 28 announcing the American designer's passing, following his private battle with cancer.
The Guardian

Fabergé’s trinkets, Frida Kahlo’s third eye and David Shrigley’s balls – the week in art

Painting, conceptual critiques and robust satire influenced by Hogarth all help make Himid one of the crucial artists of our time. Tate Modern, London, 25 November to 3 July. The surreal commentator on modern life invites you to bring your old tennis balls to swap for new ones in an installation he claims is a celebration of trade - but there’s bound to be a darker side.
Boston Herald

Drawing bought at an estate sale for $30 could fetch as much as $50 million

A Massachusetts man who bought a drawing of a woman and child for $30 at an estate sale four years ago has learned it may be worth as much as $50 million. The man, who has asked to remain anonymous, spotted the drawing and the “AD” monogram — the initials of German Renaissance master Albrecht Durer. Although he believed it was highly unlikely that it was the “real thing,” he still thought it was “a wonderfully rendered piece of old art, which justified purchasing it,” according to the Agnews Gallery in London, where it is now on view.
CNN

Meet the robot that can write poetry and create artworks

(CNN) — When people think of artificial intelligence, the images that often come to mind are of the sinister robots that populate the worlds of "The Terminator," "i, Robot," "Westworld," and "Blade Runner." For many years, fiction has told us that AI is often used for evil rather than for good.
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
The New Yorker

Discovering the Oldest Figural Paintings on Earth

Basran Burhan was born in Indonesia, on the centrally located island of Sulawesi. He studied archeology at Hasanuddin University, at first, he told me, mostly because he liked how it involved “a lot of outdoor activities.” After graduating, in 2010, he worked for a few different Indonesian research and cultural heritage institutions. He also became an independent archeologist, helping organize excavations for a researcher named Adam Brumm at Griffith University, in Australia. Burhan’s field work struck Brumm as exceptional, and on the strength of it Brumm tried to get Burhan into a Ph.D. program. But Burhan’s imperfect English delayed this project for a number of years. Instead, he kept working for Brumm and his team.
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
