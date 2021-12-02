ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Dementia 201—It’s Not Always Alzheimer’s

hickorync.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. for Dementia 201 – It’s Not Always...

www.hickorync.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Making holidays less stressful for people who have Alzheimer’s or dementia

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –For people who have dementia or Alzheimer’s, the holidays can add extra stress due to a change in diet, companionship or routine. Extra guests in the home, or holiday travel can become exhausting for patients and their caregivers, but there are things you can do to help reduce anxiety and increase feelings of love, connection and good cheer.
WILMINGTON, NC
fox16.com

Help available for caregivers of Alzheimer’s or dementia patients

Caregiving can be extremely challenging if your loved one has Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia. But there are lots of resources available. You can go to the Alzheimer’s Association website for more information or you can call the helpline 1.800.272.3900. It’s available 24 hours a day.
HEALTH
hawaiitelegraph.com

Research finds diagnosis of Alzheimer's, dementia decreases social activity

New Jersey [US], November 30 (ANI): Although it is believed that the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and dementia is quite crucial, a new study by Rutgers University has found that the diagnosis can lead to an unintentional impact on social relationships and social activity. The research has been published in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer
The Desert Sun

Alzheimers Coachella Valley helps those with dementia and their caretakers

Since 2017, Alzheimers Coachella Valley (ACV) has been a crucial and valuable resource for our entire desert community. The organization is committed to helping all families cope with everything that is involved in the care and treatment of Alzheimer's patients from Whitewater to the Salton Sea. “We have been around...
WHITEWATER, CA
yourerie

Your Health: Three Alzheimer’s breakthroughs

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and it seems everyday we are learning more about this debilitating disease. Right now more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s Disease and researchers are working hard to find out why some people get it, some people don’t and how to stop it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Lecanemab Effective in Clearing Amyloid in Early Alzheimer's

The monoclonal antibody lecanemab, taken at a bi-weekly dose of 10 mg/kg, completely cleared amyloid within 18 months in 80% patients with early Alzheimer's disease (AD), results of a phase 2b study show. "These data show lecanemab removes plaque quite quickly," Michael Irizarry, MD, vice president of clinical development for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Great Bend Post

Embrace changing holidays when dealing with Alzheimer's

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For families living with dementia, the holidays can be challenging and bittersweet. Festivities can agitate, confuse, and overstimulate people with the disease. Juliette Bradley with the Alzheimer's Association notes that some things you do every year may not need to be the same. "Change tradition," Bradley said....
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Two-faced behavior of microglia in Alzheimer's disease

Microglia form barriers that attenuate the propagation of amyloid pathology in Alzheimer's disease. d'Errico et al. have uncovered a paradoxical ability of microglia to spread amyloid plaques, which depends on the transcription factor IRF8. Here, we highlight the contexts in which this may happen and discuss outstanding questions. A traditional...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nhpbs.org

Alzheimer's: The Caregiver's Perspective

Alzheimer's is more than memory loss. Caretakers share their diverse experiences in the world of dementia — from diagnosis to saying the long goodbye. A variety of caregivers, family members and many others explain how they creatively navigate the frustrations, sorrows, and complications of caring for a loved one who can no longer function safely on their own.
HEALTH
hawaiipublicradio.org

The Body Show: Resources for Alzheimer's Disease

It’s one thing to forget where you parked your car, and another thing to forget the steps on how to drive home! Dr. Kore Liow of Hawaii Pacific Neuroscience and LJ Duenas of the Alzheimer’s Association Aloha Chapter are on the studio, sharing what resources are available locally and why early diagnosis is the key.
HEALTH
WNEM

Local expert studies Alzheimer’s, disease prevention

November is Alzheimer’s awareness month, and more than 6 million Americans struggle with the disease. Despite the millions raised for research and therapy, so much is still unknown. "There are lot of people that are unaware, that think it's a natural part of aging. Alzheimer's is actually associated with unhealthy...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
uci.edu

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior. Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Someone with Alzheimer’s disease may show signs of:. Memory loss that disrupts daily life, such as getting lost in...
HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Potential Cause of Alzheimer’s Discovered

Summary: The form in which isomers take can increase the risk of developing dementia, researchers report. Drugs in development to improve autophagy may help prevents Alzheimer’s from developing. Source: UCR. Prevailing theories posit plaques in the brain cause Alzheimer’s disease. New UC Riverside research points to cells’ slowing ability to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
smobserved.com

Tips for Dealing with an Alzheimer's Patient

WASHINGTON, DC, Nov 26 -- More than six million Americans have been diagnosed as having Alzheimer's Disease and that number is growing at too fast a rate; the projection is that the numbers of Alzheimer's patients will more than double by 2050. According to the Alzheimer's Association, 11.2 million Americans are volunteer caregivers for loved ones with the disease. In fact, family members and friends account for 83% of all Alzheimer's caregivers. The pros are trained to know what to do, but "civilian" helpmates may need help.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
St. Louis American

Alzheimer’s Association applauds recent story

The recent article "Family Comes First" (By JoAnn Weaver, St. Louis American, 11/23/21) featuring Theon Phillips, a caregiver for his sister living with dementia, was a touching and timely story. We here at the Alzheimer's Association applaud Theon for speaking about his journey through this disease and for sharing how he got connected to local programs and services. Many people don't know that help is so close. Support groups, education classes and meetings with social workers are all free and available here in St. Louis, in-person, by phone or virtually. While this disease can make you feel lost, you are not alone. Get connected by visiting alz.org/greatermissouri or calling 800.272.3900.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
survivornet.com

Four Months After Giving Birth, This Mother of Two Was Diagnosed With Terminal Bowel Cancer, Something Her Doctors Misdiagnosed as Irritable Bowel Syndrome; Know the Symptoms of Bowel Cancer

A woman had just given birth in 2019 when she was told that she has terminal bowel cancer, something her doctors misdiagnosed as irritable bowel syndrome. She had several rounds of treatment and even “beat” the cancer, but in January, she found out the disease had spread. Many bowel cancer,...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Former Bank Director, 52, Kept Falling Asleep in Meetings, Then She Found Out She Had Multiple Myeloma; Coping with the Shock of a Cancer Diagnosis

Lisa Stephenson was shocked when she learned of her multiple myeloma diagnosis. She’d began falling asleep in board meetings, but the regular flyer and 70-hour-a-week worker didn’t think there was any serious underlying cause. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer involving plasma cells – a certain kind of mature white...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Gutsy Girl, 5, Insists Her Aches, Fatigue, And Struggle To Walk Are Not ‘Growing Pains,’ Gets Stage IV Neuroblastoma Diagnosis Days Before Christmas

A brave little girl is battling a very big disease that almost went undetected after doctors initially misdiagnosed her symptoms. Charlotte “Charlie” West, 5, experienced months of exhaustion and pain that doctors insisted were just “growing pains” before learning she had stage IV neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy