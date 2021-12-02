Dementia 201—It’s Not Always Alzheimer’s

The recent article "Family Comes First" (By JoAnn Weaver, St. Louis American, 11/23/21) featuring Theon Phillips, a caregiver for his sister living with dementia, was a touching and timely story. We here at the Alzheimer's Association applaud Theon for speaking about his journey through this disease and for sharing how he got connected to local programs and services. Many people don't know that help is so close. Support groups, education classes and meetings with social workers are all free and available here in St. Louis, in-person, by phone or virtually. While this disease can make you feel lost, you are not alone. Get connected by visiting alz.org/greatermissouri or calling 800.272.3900.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO