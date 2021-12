This was a big week for stocks, with all three major U.S. indices falling as a couple of key risk factors took center-stage. While the Omicron variant carries a lot of unknowns, the Fed made a clear move towards more-hawkish policy this week, and with the unemployment rank sinking below the 4.5% marker for ‘maximum employment,’ the bank may be even closer to tighter policy in the effort of stemming inflation.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO