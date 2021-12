Lawyers seem to prefer getting a root canal than spending time working on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. That was my takeaway from a recent survey about the attitudes of nearly 1,200 high-performing lawyers. According to Thomson Reuter’s Stellar Performance: Skills and Progressions 2021 Mid-Year Survey, DEI work ranks as one of the least desirable non-billable activities. Of the respondents, some 73% either “don’t have or want” DEI responsibility or would like to “drop” it entirely. (For what it’s worth, working on well-being initiatives—another urgent topic in the legal industry—fared even worse on the popularity scale, with 83% respondents dreading it. And pro bono was just 1 point ahead of DEI in popularity.)

SHARON JONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO