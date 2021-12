A weekly wrap-up of adventure news. From the inspiring to the tragic, here’s some of what you missed and a few things to look forward to. Storied snowboarder Marko ‘Grilo’ Grilc perished in a tragic accident at Austria’s Solden ski resort on Tuesday. The freestyle world champion is survived by his fiancée and two children. He was 38 years old. According to police, Grilc and a film crew were scouting the site in preparation for an upcoming video when he fell and hit his head on a snow-covered rock.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO