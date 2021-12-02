ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell Taps Jordan Brand Exec to Head Branding

By Kari Hamanaka
Orange County Business Journal
Cover picture for the articleIrvine-based Taco Bell Corp.’s next global chief brand officer comes from Nike Inc.’s (NYSE: NKE) Jordan Brand. Sean Tresvant, who...

Sean Tresvant, a veteran marketer who most recently led Nike’s prestigious Jordan Brand, has been appointed global chief brand officer at Taco Bell, the restaurant chain said this morning. Tresvant’s appointment is effective Jan. 10. He will succeed Nikki Lawson, who is returning to Sydney to pursue other opportunities, the...
