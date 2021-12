Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., St. Louis, MO, multi-national company publishing books and music. Picture this: Your tech team has noticed the company website has been acting funny. It appears you’ve had a security incident resulting in a cyber attack and an extortion demand. You are compromised and now you are looking at defense and liability issues. Figuring out how this happened will take time, but for right now, you realize you, your company and your employees are at the mercy of digital pirates. It’s too late to prepare — you are in the middle of managing a crisis, and you know this will be expensive.

