Store Manager Builds Walker For Family That Couldn't Afford One

Jeffrey Anderson works at a Home Depot, and usually customers come on for some kind of home project they’re working on. But recently, a woman came in with her young son Logan who needed help walking.

Apparently, insurance won’t cover his walker, and those can get extremely expensive. So They wanted to try and make one.

The manager came over, and told them to go get some ice cream, come back in one hour. Because his team has got this. And when they came back, Logan had a perfect custom walker waiting for him.

He was SO happy to be able to move around on his own, all the employees were crying. And when the family went to pay, they were absolutely refused. This was a gift. What a beautiful gesture!!!!!