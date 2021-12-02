ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Store Manager Builds Walker For Family That Couldn't Afford One

By Sam Rosalie
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgj34_0dCI4npA00

Jeffrey Anderson works at a Home Depot, and usually customers come on for some kind of home project they’re working on. But recently, a woman came in with her young son Logan who needed help walking.

Apparently, insurance won’t cover his walker, and those can get extremely expensive. So They wanted to try and make one.

The manager came over, and told them to go get some ice cream, come back in one hour. Because his team has got this. And when they came back, Logan had a perfect custom walker waiting for him.

He was SO happy to be able to move around on his own, all the employees were crying. And when the family went to pay, they were absolutely refused. This was a gift. What a beautiful gesture!!!!!

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

The Year I Couldn't Afford Christmas Changed My Whole Approach to the Holidays

In 2012, I got sober from alcohol and drugs—after being addicted for nearly a decade. Although this was my opportunity to finally be the father my son deserved, financially, Sober Me was still a mess. I was able to be more present for my son than ever before, but I couldn't afford to buy my son a single present that first Christmas sober.
LIFESTYLE
ABC 15 News

Valley family loses both parents to COVID-19 on the same day

A Valley woman recently lost her mom and dad to the coronavirus. "The doctors told me it's gotten really bad," said Vanessa Esparza. According to Esparza, her mom, Veronica, and dad, Victor, had been married for more than 28 years when the couple was diagnosed with COVID. She said they...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
stardem.com

Girlfriend's family ignores partner

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend’s family randomly stopped speaking to me, and I have no idea why. She and I have been on great terms, and I’ve never done anything foul to her. Up until recently, every time I would visit my girlfriend’s house, I’d get a warm greeting from her mom and younger siblings. Lately when I visit, I’m lucky if they don’t completely ignore my existence. What could this be about? — Cold Shoulder.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot
bigcountryhomepage.com

9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ABC Action News

Affordable Luxury Accommodations for a Family Vacation

If you're dreaming of a family vacation but the best accommodations seem out of reach for your budget, we have some help for you from our Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi. Carly joins us with a great money-saving tip when it comes to luxury accommodations in some of your family's favorite destinations.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
HEALTH INSURANCE
MLive

Can I collect Social Security from my first husband?

Q. I was married 25 years when my husband passed and I was only 46, which I knew I was too young to collect Social Security from my husband since we didn’t have children, but step-children. So when I turned 60 they said I couldn’t get benefits from my late husband because I got remarried. Is that right?
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Fortune

Man claims 18 Wendy’s coworkers quit their jobs on the same day after he worked 85-hour weeks

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In a TikTok that has now received over 1.5 million views, a former Wendy’s employee detailed the saga that he says led to him and 17 of his coworkers to quit on the same day, a trend becoming all-too-familiar as the Great Resignation continues to whittle down the workforce.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
ELECTRONICS
CHFoss

Why You are Stopped at the Door at Walmart

Being stopped as you exit the store at Walmart doesn't mean that you are being accused of stealing. I have worked at the door. There is a system in place for all people entering the store. Here are the facts:
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Stop Using It Immediately

From product shortages to consumer recalls, shoppers have become accustomed to finding certain products missing from stores over the last year. Walmart has been the site of a number of recalls recently, given the massive assortment of products the mega-retailer sells nationwide. In October and November, Walmart was the focal point for two massive recalls brought on by separate investigations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) into nationwide illnesses. Shoppers who bought aromatherapy sprays and certain onions from Walmart were advised to dispose of them immediately. Now, the mega-retailer is having to pull a Walmart-exclusive product from its shelves. Read on to find out what is now being recalled.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Black couple selling home got higher valuation when they asked white friend to pretend it was theirs

A Black couple in California has sued a real estate firm alleging their home was undervalued by nearly $500,000 (£377,877) because of their race.Paul and Tenisha Austin, residents of Marin County near San Francisco, alleged in a lawsuit that their real estate appraiser Janette Miller, her company Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisals and national appraisal company AMC Links LLC, through which Ms Miller was contacted, racially discriminated against the couple while valuing their house.The couple filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in the Northern District of California on Thursday.The couple said their home was purchased in 2016 at $550,000...
ECONOMY
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Join In-Laws for Holiday after They Demand $7,000

This story went viral, and the internet is on the side of the woman. A post from a woman on Reddit has gone viral after she shared a story of a conflict that she’s having with her in-laws. She’s turned to the internet for advice as to whether or not she was in the wrong for her ultimate choice.
Daily Mail

Woman is awarded $2.1M after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing Xmas lights, Captain Crunch and loaf of bread worth $48 - and then threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200!

An Alabama woman has been awarded $2.1 million after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing and threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200, which was more than the value of the alleged 'stolen goods.'. Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes filed a lawsuit against the superstore alleging that in November...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

4K+
Followers
318
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

We're your morning show family! Love all, serve all.

 https://elvisduran.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy