Colorado addiction specialist says awareness is key as fentanyl overdoses rise

By Gary Brode
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Fentanyl overdoses continue to plague the country, and Colorado is seeing the problem firsthand.

On Wednesday, the DEA announced an investigation has ended with the seizure of guns, cash and drugs, including 110,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl . It also led to the arrest of 19 members of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Testing of the drugs seized found 40% of the fentanyl-laced pills contained a deadly dose.

"The fact of the matter is this poison is coming over from our borders unchecked," 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said.

The fentanyl crisis reaches from coast to coast, and Colorado is not immune. Andrea Thomas knows that too well. Her 32-year-old daughter, Ashley Romero, overdosed on fentanyl in June 2018. Thomas says her daughter took half of a counterfeit Percocet laced with fentanyl.

"How could that be that a half a pill could kill someone and so fast?" Thomas said.

It’s the concentration of fentanyl that’s causing deaths in Colorado skyrocket, Denver Health addiction specialist Dr. Joshua Blum said.

"This is just totally uncharted territory. It feels like these drugs are just more dangerous," Blum said.

The state health website shows fentanyl related overdoses have more than doubled each of the last three years, topping out last year at 540 deaths. That number is expect to be even higher in 2021.

"Literally everyone should be carrying Narcan, especially those who either use drugs or knows somebody who uses drugs," Blum said.

While 110,000 pills seized may seem like a lot, it’s likely just a drop in the bucket of what’s circulating in the state, David Olesky of DEA Denver says.

"What I would say is a year ago, a large seizure might’ve been 5,000 pills. So, this is a significant, especially with the potential of 40,000 lethal doses," Olesky said. "That’s why we realize we can’t arrest ourselves out of this. We have to spread the word as best we can."

CBS Denver

‘This Organization Was Preparing For Battle’: Colorado Authorities & DEA Thwart Major Drug Ring

DENVER (CBS4) – The Drug Enforcement Administration announced a “major investigation” involving the seizure of 110,000 fentanyl-laced pills in the Denver metro area. At a news conference on Wednesday, the District Attorney’s Office for the 18th Judicial District announced the grand jury indictments of 19 people in connection with a drug-distribution ring crossing several counties — including Arapahoe, Douglas, Denver and Jefferson counties. “The work of this team has potentially thwarted over 40,000 deaths in our community,” 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said. (credit: CBS) The DEA began its investigation in April 2021. Over the course of 8 months, authorities determined a...
DENVER, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

